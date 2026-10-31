Who is Jai Moondra? Meet the Rajasthan-born Ireland fast bowler who created history against Namibia

Meet Jai Moondra, the Rajasthan-born Ireland fast bowler who made history by taking six wickets for 26 runs against Namibia in the fourth ODI.

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Who is Jai Moondra? Ireland's record-breaking fast bowler (Image - X)

Ireland fast bowler Jai Moondra took six wickets for just 26 runs in 10 overs in the fourth ODI against Namibia on Friday (October 30). He bowled very well and helped Ireland take control of the match in the ongoing five-match series.

Ireland scored 298 runs before coming out to bowl. Moondra then helped his team stop Namibia from chasing the target. Ireland won the match by 130 runs at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek.

The 29-year-old bowler made his international debut for Ireland earlier this year. He played his first international match in a T20I against India. He has now made a big mark with his bowling in the ODI series against Namibia.

Moondra took six wickets for 26 runs and made a new record for Ireland. He now has the best bowling figures by an Ireland bowler in an international cricket match. His six-wicket haul helped him go past the previous record.

Before Moondra, Josh Little held the record for the best bowling figures for Ireland. He took six wickets for 36 runs in 10 overs against Zimbabwe in an ODI match in Harare on December 15, 2023. Moondra has now broken that record with his fine bowling show against Namibia.

Jai Moondra now has the best bowling record for Ireland in international cricket. He took six wickets for 26 runs in 10 overs against Namibia in Windhoek on October 30, 2026. Josh Little is second on the list. He also took six wickets in 10 overs but gave away 36 runs against Zimbabwe in Harare on December 15, 2023. Paul Stirling is third after taking six wickets for 55 runs against Afghanistan in Greater Noida on March 17, 2017.

Matthew Humphreys is fourth on the list. He took six wickets for 57 runs in 28 overs against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on February 6, 2025. Andy McBrine is on the list twice. He took six wickets for 109 runs in 33.1 overs against Bangladesh in Mirpur on November 19, 2025. He had also taken six wickets for 118 runs in 28 overs against Bangladesh at the same ground on April 4, 2023.

Simi Singh took five wickets for just 10 runs in 10 overs against the UAE in Abu Dhabi on January 18, 2021. Tim Murtagh also took five wickets for 13 runs in nine overs against England at Lord’s on July 24, 2019. Trent Johnston took five wickets for 14 runs in 10 overs against Canada in Centurion on April 19, 2009. Alex Cusack completes the list with five wickets for 20 runs in 8.1 overs against Afghanistan in Rotterdam.