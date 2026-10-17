Who is Kumar Kushagra? Young star selected for India’s ODI squad against New Zealand

Young domestic star Kumar Kushagra has been selected for the Indian squad for the ODI series against New Zealand. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Who is Kumar Kushagra? (Image - X)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already announced the squad for the New Zealand tour, where the Men in Blue will face the Blackcaps in five ODIs and two Tests.

In the ODI series, the Indian side will be lead by two different captains. Star player Shubman Gill will lead the Indian team for the first three ODIs and the rest of the two matches will be captained by Shreyas Iyer against New Zealand.

India’s ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [VC], KL Rahul [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna*, Kuldeep Yadav

India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [WK, VC], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

News #TeamIndia’s ODI and Test squads for New Zealand tour announced Captain Shubman Gill will lead the side for the first 3️⃣ ODIs, before Shreyas Iyer takes charge for the last 2️⃣ matches. More details ▶️ https://t.co/npwxUYlb1N #NZvIND https://t.co/3ckm7ixgEN — BCCI (@BCCI) October 16, 2026

For this series, the Indian management made a big decision by giving a chance to a young talent who is known for his impressive performances and dominance in domestic cricket. His name is Kumar Kushagra.

Kumar Kushagra is known as a right-handed wicketkeeper-batter. In domestic cricket, he plays for Jharkhand and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Gujarat Titans (GT). After showcasing his brilliance in domestic cricket and IPL, this young star got a chance to be featured in the Team India for the ODI series against New Zealand.

Speaking about more of his life, Kumar Kushagra was born on October 23, 2004. The young star has played 38 first-class matches, where he scored 2,507 runs at an average of above 42. Talking about his specialties, he is known for his crucial batting performance in the middle-order.

The time when he became a part of talks in the cricket world. Kumar Kushagra had showcased a brilliant batting performance in 2022, where he scored 266 against Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinal. At the age of 17, he became the youngest star to score 250 in first-class cricket. Meanwhile, in 2023, he scored 227 runs at 56.75 while batting at No. 7.

After his impressive knocks in domestic cricket, some franchises bought him for good money in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Capitals bought him for Rs 7.2 crore. But, he couldn’t showcase his magic for Delhi as he only managed to score 3 runs in four appearances and was released.

In the next season, he was signed by Gujrat Titans for Rs. 65 lakh, and they retained him for 2026, where he made his debut for them on April 4 against Rajasthan Royals.