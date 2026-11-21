Who is Nihil Chaudhary? Indian-origin Australian all-rounder to win player of the match in 1st T20I against England

Nikhil Chaudhary played out a sensational man of the match winning knock to gain a 1-0 advantage in the T20I series against England

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Who is Nihil Chaudhary? Indian-origin Australian all-rounder to win player of the match in 1st T20I against England

Nikhil Chaudhary enjoyed a memorable outing for Australia in the first T20I against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today. The 30-year-old all-rounder scored his maiden international half-century, smashing 66 off 38 balls to help Australia chase down England’s target of 188.

Chaudhary also made an impact with the ball, picking up two wickets for 21 runs in his four overs. His wickets included England captain Harry Brook, who scored 65 off 28 balls, and Sam Curran.

Chaudhary was named Player of the Match for his match winning performance as Australia secured a three-wicket victory with one ball remaining. It was a special occasion for the India-born cricketer, who made his international debut earlier in June 2026.