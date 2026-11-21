Nikhil Chaudhary enjoyed a memorable outing for Australia in the first T20I against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today. The 30-year-old all-rounder scored his maiden international half-century, smashing 66 off 38 balls to help Australia chase down England’s target of 188.
Chaudhary also made an impact with the ball, picking up two wickets for 21 runs in his four overs. His wickets included England captain Harry Brook, who scored 65 off 28 balls, and Sam Curran.
Chaudhary was named Player of the Match for his match winning performance as Australia secured a three-wicket victory with one ball remaining. It was a special occasion for the India-born cricketer, who made his international debut earlier in June 2026.
Born on May 4, 1996, in Delhi, Chaudhary is a right-handed batter and a leg-spin bowling all-rounder. He represented Punjab in Indian domestic cricket during the 2016-17 season and played alongside several established and emerging cricketers, including Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma.
He also attended trials with Mumbai Indians but did not manage to secure an IPL contract. His career took a different turn when he travelled to Brisbane to visit his uncle during the COVID-19 pandemic. With international borders closing, he was unable to return to India and decided to continue pursuing cricket in Australia.
Chaudhary joined Northern Suburbs Cricket Club in Brisbane and worked different jobs to support himself. He worked at a Mexican restaurant and also delivered parcels before getting an opportunity to play in Australia’s domestic circuit.
Former Australian all-rounder James Hopes, who coached him at the club level, played an important role in recommending him to the Hobart Hurricanes.
Chaudhary joined the Hurricanes ahead of the 2023-24 Big Bash League season. He became part of their title-winning campaign in BBL 14 and continued to improve as an all-rounder.
Australia defeated England by three wickets in the first T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, November 21, to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing a target of 188, the hosts reached 191/7 in 19.5 overs to register a thrilling win.
England posted 187/9 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Captain Harry Brook led the scoring with an attacking 65 off just 28 balls, hitting four fours and six sixes. Tom Banton also contributed with 39 off 22 balls, while Jordan Cox added 27. However, England lost wickets at regular intervals towards the end and could not push their total beyond 187.
Nikhil Chaudhary was Australia’s standout bowler, finishing with figures of 2/21 in four overs. He dismissed Brook and Sam Curran to put the hosts back in control.
Australia’s chase got off to a shaky start after Jake Fraser-McGurk was dismissed for one. However, Sam Harper provided momentum with 32 off 15 balls, while captain Mitchell Marsh scored 37 off 32 deliveries.
Chaudhary then took charge of the innings, smashing 66 off 38 balls, including five fours and two sixes. His dismissal in the 18th over brought England back into the contest, but Jack Edwards kept his composure with an unbeaten 25 off 11 balls.
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