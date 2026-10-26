Who is Paras Dogra? Jammu and Kashmir captain becomes the second player with 150+ Ranji Trophy appearances after Wasim Jaffer

Who is Paras Dogra? Jammu and Kashmir captain to become the second player with 150+ Ranji Trophy appearances after Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer holds the record for most appearances in the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season

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Jammu and Kashmir's captain Paras Dogra celebrates with the trophy after the team won the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 in Hubballi on Saturday, February 28, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra reached a major milestone in his domestic career by doing something that only former India batter and domestic legend Wasim Jaffer has done. Dogra got to this feat during the North Indian outfit’s Ranji Trophy 2026-27 group stage game against Baroda at the Reliance Cricket Ground.

Paras Dogra has become only the second player ever to feature in 150 Ranji Trophy matches. The only one before him is Wasim Jaffer, whose record might never be broken but Dogra has now played more than 50% of matches that Jaffer did during his career.

Jaffer played a total of 260 Ranji Trophy games for Mumbai and Vidarbha, scoring 19,410 runs with 57 tons and 91 half-centuries. Now, Dogra has become the latest and only the second player to feature in at least 150 first class matches

Paras Dogra made his Ranji Trophy debut during the 2001/02 season and has since played 156 matches, scoring 10,732 runs with 34 hundreds and 38 half-centuries. It was under his captaincy that Jammu and Kashmir won its maiden first-class title last season after beating Karnataka in the finale.

His best-ever season came in the 2012-13 season where he amassed five tons for Himachal Pradesh with three of those coming consecutively. That had also earned him a spot in the India A squad for an unofficial Test series against the West Indies A.

But his inning was shortened for just seven runs after Nikita Miller bowled him out.

Then in the 2015-16 season, Paras Dogra registered his sixth and seventh double ton of his career in consecutive innings against Tripura and Services. He finished that season with 703 runs at an impressive average of 78.11.

He also received an opportunity to feature in the Indian Premier League after being bought by the Rajasthan Royals for the 2010 season. However, he could not make much of an impact as he scored just 41 runs from nine matches.

Across the 2012 and 2013 season, Dogra played only four games for the Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

Paras Dogra’s background

Born on November 19, 1984 in Palampur, Paras Dogra is a right-hand top-order batter with the ability to bowl leg-spin occasionally. He made his Ranji Trophy debut for his state Himachal Pradesh. He has been one of the most heaviest run-scorers in the Ranji Trophy and despite turning 41 this year, Dogra’s zeal remains the same.

He represented Himachal for 18 years from 2001 to 2018 before playing six seasons for Puducherry. After moving on from the latter team, Paras signed up with Jammu and Kashmir and has been their captain since 2024.

Paras Dogra’s best of 253 is not only his highest individual score but it was also his eighth double century, something no other batter has achieved. The veteran has now become the second-ever to play more than 150 Ranji Trophy games.