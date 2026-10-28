Who is Priyanshu Moliya? Son of businessman becomes seventh youngest batter to hit Ranji Trophy triple century

Priyanshu Moliya has become just the second batter from Baroda to have scored a triple century in Ranji Trophy. Here's his profile and how he became a cricketer

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Priyanshu Moliya celebrates his triple century. (Photo: Screengrab/BCCI domestic)

Rajkot-born batter Priyanshu Moliya is all over the news for hitting a magnificent triple century in the on-going Ranji Trophy 2026-27 match between Rajkot and Jammu and Kashmir at the Reliance Cricket Ground yesterday and has become only the second batter from Vadodara to achieve this mark.

He remained unbeaten at 321 off 492 runs as Baroda piled up a mammoth 616-run total after winning the toss and batting first. Priyanshu Moliya has been the standout performer, thus far, in the match which has reached its third day in Vadodara.

His triple century helped him surpass former Baroda batter Gul Mohammad’s 319-run mark which he had scored against Holkar in the 1946-47 Ranji Trophy final. Moliya’s triple century came at the age of 21 years and 132 days, making him the seventh-youngest batter to do so.

The likes of Wasim Jaffer, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara and Srikar Bharat are some of the other youngest batters to hit a triple century in Ranji Trophy. He had a few small partnerships with Dhruv Patel, Shashwat Rawat, Deepak Hooda, Mitesh Patel and Atit Sheth before stitching a massive 238-run stand with Mahesh Pithiya who scored 102 off 214.

Triple hundred at just 21 years old Watch the moment Vadodara rose to its feet for Priyanshu Moliya Updates ▶️ https://t.co/EdW2xFXzB6 #RanjiTrophy | @mflone_ https://t.co/zaL8SInC9p — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 27, 2026

Priyanshu Moliya’s knock included a staggering 36 fours and one six. Tailender Rasikh Salam’s 47 off 53 towards the backend helped Baroda reach 616. Jammu and Kashmir are currently going after the 600+ trail and at the time of writing, they were 179/7 after 59 overs.

Priyanshu Moliya’s background and profile

Priyanshu Moliya’s journey in cricket began in Rajkot, Gujarat when his father Suresh Moliya encouraged him to take up the sport. Suresh ran a small construction business but was keen to see his son become a cricketer. After spotting his talent at the age of eight, he took him for coaching under former Ranji Trophy player Anil Thakral.

When Priyanshu was 11, his family moved from Rajkot to Vadodara to give him better opportunities. He joined the Mohinder Lala Amarnath Cricket Academy, where former India cricketer Mohinder Amarnath became his mentor.

Moliya first grabbed attention at the age of 13 when he scored an unbeaten 556 off 319 balls in an Under-14 tournament in Vadodara. His innings included 98 fours and a six. He also picked up wickets in the match.

He made his Ranji Trophy debut for Baroda in December 2022, scoring 118 against Odisha and an unbeaten 144 against Haryana. He later represented India at the 2024 Under-19 World Cup.

And today, Moliya scored an unbeaten 321 off 492 balls against Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy. At 21, he became the seventh-youngest Indian to score a first-class triple century. He credits his father for supporting his training and believes that scoring big runs consistently is the key to building his career.