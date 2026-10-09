Who is Rajandeep Singh? Meet Jharkhand all-rounder who dreams of following in footsteps of MS Dhoni, Ishan Kishan

Meet Rajandeep Singh, the Jharkhand all-rounder who impressed India’s T20I stars in Ranchi. Discover his domestic record, IPL trial opportunities and inspiring cricket journey.

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Jharkhand all-rounder Rajandeep Singh (Photo: PTI)

Jharkhand’s Rajandeep Singh got a rare opportunity to bowl to some of India’s biggest T20 stars during the team’s practice session at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. The 24-year-old fast-bowling all-rounder impressed with his control and discipline as he bowled to Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of the second T20I against South Africa. For Rajandeep, who has battled financial struggles to keep his cricketing dream alive, the session was an important chance to learn from some of the country’s leading players.

“I got a chance to bowl to the senior players. I got to know what I can do better and what are the crucial things I need to work on,” Rajandeep told PTI.

“I also got the experience of knowing that I can’t bowl too loose. It was a good feeling to bowl today.”

Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan help build his confidence

The young cricketer said the feedback from India’s players gave him confidence, with Samson among those who appreciated his bowling.

“The batsmen were saying that I was bowling well. Sanju sir was also saying that I was bowling well,” he said.

Rajandeep was part of Jharkhand’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy-winning team led by Kishan. He credits the wicketkeeper-batter with helping him improve his mindset and enjoy the game instead of putting himself under too much pressure.

“In age-group cricket, it is mostly about your skills, but at the senior level you need more mental toughness. Ishan bhaiya gave me clarity and told me to enjoy my cricket. I was lacking that mental clarity earlier, but I have recovered it now.”

Impressive numbers with bat and ball

Rajandeep contributed to Jharkhand’s title-winning campaign with both bat and ball. He took five wickets in eight matches and scored 200 runs in seven innings at an average of 40 and a strike rate above 186.

He also impressed in the Jharkhand Premier League, claiming eight wickets in eight matches. His performances have reportedly brought interest from two or three IPL franchises, which have invited him for trials.

However, the youngster remains focused on domestic cricket rather than looking too far ahead.

“I am not looking at it right now. It is good to be in a team, but I will focus on the upcoming season. I will focus on the trials and the matches.

“The domestic season is about to start, and I am ready for everything.”

MS Dhoni remains his biggest inspiration

Rajandeep grew up admiring Yuvraj Singh and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni remains his biggest inspiration, particularly because of his approach to batting and the game.

“My idol is MS Dhoni. My batting order is also similar to him, so I learn a lot from him. Being on the field, I learn a lot from him,” he said.

Rajandeep also scored an unbeaten 400 off 387 balls against Meghalaya in the CK Nayudu Trophy, a remarkable innings that brought him further attention.

From financial struggles to a cricketing dream

Rajandeep is the son of Kulwant Singh, a school bus driver, and Surinder Kaur. He left his studies after Class 12 to focus on cricket and came close to quitting in 2016 because of financial difficulties.

“But I told them just give me one year and I went to represent Jharkhand U-16 side and since then I’ve been a regular,” he recalled.

His family has since returned to Jalandhar, but Rajandeep has stayed in Jharkhand to continue pursuing his cricketing ambitions.

“My family has full support and they want me to excel. There were difficult times, but things have fallen into place. My father still drives a school bus in Jalandhar and things have finally become normal. My full focus is now on cricket,” he signed off.