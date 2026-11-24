Who is Sonny Baker, cricketer who has drawn interest of LSG and PBKS ahead of IPL 2027 Player Auction

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be looking for a quality tearaway pacer in the IPL 2027 Player Auction set to take place in Goa next month.

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England pacer Sonny Baker. (Source: X)

IPL 2027 Player Auction: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Player Auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16. But almost a month before the next mini auction, one star cricketer from England has drawn plenty of interest from a couple of IPL franchise and his name is Sonny Baker.

The 23-year-old pacer from Torbay in Devon has never featured in an IPL auction in his brief career. But according to a report in Cricinfo website, Baker is set to put his name into the IPL 2027 auction list.

The report added that Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants and Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings are two of the teams who are interested in signing the young pacer from England.

Baker has only turned out in handful of ODI matches for England – six to be exact – and claimed 11 wickets at an average of 30.27. But he claimed career-best figures of 4 for 45 in the deciding ODI match against Australia earlier this month to set up England’s series win. He has also claimed 6 wickets in 4 T20I matches for England.

Baker will set to travel to South Africa on December 2 for England’s upcoming Test tour – former CSK boss Stephen Fleming’s first as Test head coach. With Josh Tongue missing the start of the tour for the birth of his second child, Baker is set to play his second game in the first Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, which begins on December 17, the day after the IPL 2027 auction.

IPL 2027 AUCTION UPDATE! Sonny Baker is set to enter the IPL 2027 auction, with Lucknow and Punjab likely to show interest. Meanwhile, Josh Tongue is set to miss the season to manage his workload and focus on Ashes preparation. (Source: Cricbuzz) #IPL2027 #SonnyBaker #JoshTongue #Crickrate — Crickrate (@crickrate) November 24, 2026

Baker is known for his fiery pace as LSG and PBKS look to bolster their pace bowling resources. LSG have traded Mohammad Shami for Rs 8 crore ahead of IPL 2027 season to Rajasthan Royals with Sam Curran moving to Lucknow.

LSG and PBKS need quality pace bowlers

Sanjiv Goenka’s side will definitely like to add someone like Baker, who is known to bowl at over 90mph to bolster the side’s fast bowling resources with Prince Yadav, Curran and Mayank Yadav. PBKS, on the other hand, traded Arshdeep Singh to Mumbai Indians to bring home Hardik Pandya.

Shreyas Iyer’s side will also be looking for a quality replacement for Arshdeep to join the likes of Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Yash Thakur.

England white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum has already confirmed that no players will be called back early from the IPL 2027 to play in England’s ODI series against Pakistan in May.

The Cricinfo report states that Baker has sought required assurances from the ECB to enter the IPL 2027 Player auction. “It all really depends on what the context is at the time,” Baker had said last month. “England will always be number one for me, so I’ll go from there.”

Meanwhile, pacer Henry Crocombe, who made his T20I debut on Saturday, has also decided not to enter the IPL 2027 player auction and will instead spend April and May playing for his new county Surrey.

All-rounder Jacob Bethell, who was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru last week, will also skip IPL 2027 and has undergone another knee operation.