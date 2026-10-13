Who is Sudip Gharami? Mason’s son from Bengal proving his doubters wrong

Sudip Gharami has picked up from where he left the Ranji Trophy last season as he smashed a century against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season opener at Kalyani

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Bengal's batter Sudip Kumar Gharami plays a shot during the 3rd day of Ranji Trophy final cricket match between Bengal and Saurashtra, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, Feb 18, 2023. (Photo:IANS/Bishbhash Lodh)

Bengal batter Sudip Gharami has taken everyone by a storm with his superb batting skills that he has been displaying in the domestic circuit over the past couple of years. The right-hand batter was among the top five highest run-scorers in the Ranji Trophy last season, scoring over 700 runs from nine matches.

He had three centuries and half-centuries each and as it appears, Gharami seems to have carried the same form in this Ranji Trophy season as well. Even if Bengal weren’t able to clinch the title, the batter was a proper revelation for them.

Gharami had finished last season with scores of 299 and 146 against Andhra Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir and in this season’s opening match, he has already hit triple figures. Yesterday on day two of Bengal’s opener against Delhi, Sudip Gharami smashed 133 off 235 with 19 elegant boundaries.

It helped his side see off the 240-run trail and stitched a brilliant 229-run partnership with wicket-keeper Abishek Porel who fell short of just one run from scoring 150 in the second innings of the game. The highlight, however, remained Sudip Gharami’s century, something he was manifesting to do in the Ranji Trophy opener.

“I worked tirelessly during the off-season. I manifested starting the season with a century in the first Duleep Trophy match. I managed to do that, but after that, things didn’t go well,” Sudip Gharami told the Indian Express.

Gharami had a quiet outing in the Irani Cup, scoring 8 and 33 earlier this year and that’s why he was specifically determined to prove himself in the first innings itself. “There was only one thing running in my mind before this match – that, I have to prove myself in the first innings itself,” Gharami added.

Sudip and Abishek’s partnership helped Bengal post a mammoth 429-run first inning total.

Sudip Gharami’s background

Sudip Gharami comes from a very humble background with his father working as a Mason in West Bengal. In his own words, Gharami admitted that his family did not have enough money to help his push to become a cricketer and if it wasn’t for his father, who took loans from his friends, the 27-year-old could not have made a name for himself.

Gharami further admitted that he heard a lot of taunts from people in his village who used to constantly tell his father about not wasting money to buy the expensive kits and equipment. It was his determination to prove everyone wrong that he is able to come this far in his career.

The condition of his family was so worse that it wasn’t until Gharami played U19 cricket that they had a proper roof over their heads. They earlier used to live in a mud hut protected by bamboos.

Born in North Paraganas, Sudip Gharami has played over 100 games in the domestic circuit. In 43 Ranji Trophy outings for Bengal, Gharami has scored 2745 runs at an average of 40.97 with a best of 299. He had smashed 9 centuries and 10 half-centuries.

Gharami has scored 1210 runs from 28 List A matches and has 570 runs to his name in the Sye Mushtaq Ali trophy.