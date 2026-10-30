Who is Uma Kashvi? The 15-year-old star was picked by Delhi Capitals in WPL 2027 auction

Meet young star player Uma Kashvi, who was picked by Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Who is Uma Kashvi? Young star player picked by Delhi Capitals in WPL 2027 (Image - X)

Young talent Uma Kashvi made headlines after being picked by Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction. She was acquired by the franchise for the base price of Rs 10 lakh.

Meanwhile, her coach and mentor, Sai Satya Vijay, who is also Uma Kashvi’s uncle, tells The Indian Express that they are so happy with Kashvi’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) auctioning brilliance.

“I am in Bilaspur with Kash, alongwith her mother. We are all on cloud nine. I have been crying constantly since she was picked in the auction. People are trying to console me, but these are tears of a dream coming true. It’s a result of a lot of effort.”

Well, it’s time to find out a little more about Uma Kashvi’s journey. How she was introduced to cricket, who is her role model etc. “I played inter-district cricket in Andhra, but couldn’t go further because in those days, parents were not supportive of their kids’ cricketing aspirations. But I am still a huge fan of Sachin Tendulkar. Every year on his birthday I cut a cake and pray at a temple. Ever since Kash was a kid, I was determined that she would achieve what I could not,” Vijay says.

The 15-year-old joined an academy near their home in Bellandur. However, Vijay wanted to do more. He knew that the child also needed his personal attention, something he did not get himself.

“My focus was on making her physically fit. In the morning, we used to go for runs. She would complete 3,000 steps. Then from 4 to 6:30 in the evening, she would have her group session at the academy. After that, I would bowl 30 overs of sidearm to her every day. For the first one year, there was not a single day when she did not have a ball mark on her body.”

“That is the kind of effort that went into making her the cricketer she is today. But she also accepted everything. She had fallen in love with cricket by that time,” they added.

Kashvi was reading the messages she received, including one from her new captain and idol, Jemimah, who wrote, ‘Welcome home’. At the same time, her mother happily shared the news with her father.

Her father works as a vice-president at an IT company. Studies were always important in their family, but this did not stop her from following her passion.

“Kash doesn’t go to school but has scored 90 percent throughout her academic career so far. She demands the highest standards from herself even in studies. She simply won’t accept low grades, she gets very unhappy if her marks go down.”