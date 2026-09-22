Why CSK appointed Zaheer Khan over THIS star as head coach for IPL 2027? His name is…

Find out why Chennai Super Kings (CSK) appointed Zaheer Khan over a another legendary coach as a head coach for IPL 2027. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Why CSK appoint Zaheer Khan over this legend?

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027, five-time winners, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a big change in the team management as they assigned the head coach responsibility to former Indian star and one of the finest pacers of all time, Zaheer Khan.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management took that big step, after ending their contract and services with Stephen Fleming, who was the head coach of the franchise for many years.

Read more: Zaheer Khan set to takeover as Chennai Super Kings head coach ahead of IPL 2027

ZAK HERE FOR THE PRIDE! #WhistlePodu for the Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings! Read more, Link –https://t.co/v8muYn4yVA pic.twitter.com/eQChQ6yDEB — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 21, 2026

According to the TOI report. Before appointing Zaheer Khan as the head coach of the franchise, there was discussion that went between management regarding the next head coach of the team, after Stephen Fleming’s exit from the team. Chennai Super Kings was the first choice for them to take over Stephen Fleming’s role.

However, due to their short contract condition and a smaller portfolio, the franchises ended the conversation.

Chennai Super Kings were not looking for the replacement of Stephen Fleming to indulge into a long-term contract. Along with Hemang Badani, there was one more former Indian player. But, they felt it would not be right to manage a team they had not built and also be responsible for its poor result.

Speaking about Hemang Badani’s chance to be appointed as the head coach of the Chennai Super Kings, the formalities had already been completed over his salary and contract length.

“Hemang Badani checked all the boxes, and negotiations were even in the final stages regarding money and contract duration. But he was initially given the impression that he would operate across at least three of the franchise’s teams. Albie Morkel’s appointment as the head coach of Joburg Super Kings in SA20 derailed the conversations with Badani; the contract duration was the real deal-breaker.”