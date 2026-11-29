Why Prasidh Krishna over Mohammed Siraj? Ravichandran Ashwin explains India’s big call

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin revealed why the Indian team selected Prasidh Krishna over Mohammed Siraj as Akash Deep's replacement.

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Ashwin explains India's choice of Prasidh over Siraj (Image - X)

India have got bad news in the second Test game against New Zealand in Christchurch. The game is at Hagley Oval. Fast bowler Akash Deep cannot play more in this game. He has late signs of a head hurt. Tall fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has come in his place. He will play as the new man. This is a big change for India.

Akash was hit two times on his helmet by New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson on day 3. The ball hit his head hard. At first, he passed a check on the field and kept batting. He looked fine at that time. He made 29 runs. He helped his team. But later he started to feel the signs of a head hurt. He did not feel well. The BCCI told this news on Sunday. The team doctors checked him again.

The BCCI said on Sunday, “Akash Deep got hit on his helmet while batting on Day 3 of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Prasidh Krishna has come in his place. The BCCI Medical Team is keeping an eye on him.”

Krishna was picked over Mohammed Siraj. He had already played in the first Test in Wellington, where he got three outs. He knows the New Zealand men. He knows the ball and the pitch. Former India spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin shared his thoughts on this pick. He spoke about why Krishna was the right pick.

Ashwin wrote on X, “When there is a chance to use a head hurt new man, it is always a good idea to bring in a man who has already played in the games. Siraj could be too fresh to come in and make a big mark at once.”

Akash not playing is a big loss for India, more so after his good bowling. He got five outs for 99 runs. That was a good show. His runs with the bat were good in India’s first turn to bat. He stayed with Dhruv Jurel and made runs. He helped the team a lot.

India were all out for 246. This gave New Zealand a 110-run lead. But keeper Dhruv Jurel helped India fight back after the team fell to 117/7 from 116/6 the night before. The team was in big trouble. Seven men were out. But Jurel did not give up.

Jurel made 88 runs. He just missed his third Test hundred after Jamieson got him out. He was sad to miss the hundred. He made good stands with the tail. He made 46 runs with Akash Deep and 64 runs with new man Gurnoor Brar, who made 10 runs. These runs saved India from a big lead.