Why Travis Head, Mitchell Starc and Jacob Bethell were released by their franchises – Explained

All three of the players will have a very busy international schedule coming up in 2027

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Several big names were released by their respective franchises ahead of the Indian Premier League 2027 mini-auction with Australian stars Travis Head and Mitchell Starc among the most notable players to miss out on retention. Royal Challengers Bengaluru also parted ways with England all-rounder Jacob Bethell, who is expected to miss the upcoming season due to injury.

While the decisions may come as a surprise to some fans, player availability, workload management and fitness concerns have played an important role in the franchises’ plans for the new season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad released Travis Head ahead of IPL 2027 after the Australian opener decided to skip the upcoming edition of the tournament. Head was retained by the franchise for INR 14 crore and formed a successful opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma.

The left-handed batter has been one of SRH’s most important players since joining the franchise. His aggressive approach at the top of the order helped the team put pressure on opposition bowlers during the powerplay.

However, Australia’s busy international schedule is understood to have influenced his decision to miss IPL 2027. The Australian team has several important assignments lined up, including the home Test series against New Zealand, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India and the 150th anniversary Test match.

Delhi Capitals also released Mitchell Starc, who was bought for INR 11.75 crore ahead of IPL 2026. The Australian left-arm fast bowler missed the first half of the previous season due to Cricket Australia’s workload management policy.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly talks through Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2027 retention strategy and explains why the core was retained

Starc’s availability was once again a concern ahead of the 2027 edition, given Australia’s packed international schedule. The fast bowler is expected to have a demanding year with several Test assignments and preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Delhi Capitals have therefore decided to move on from the experienced pacer and explore other options at the mini-auction.

Two-time defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru released Jacob Bethell ahead of IPL 2027 after the England all-rounder suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

Bethell has been out of action since July and is expected to undergo another knee surgery. The injury is likely to keep him away from the IPL 2027 season, making his retention difficult for the defending champions.

RCB will now look for alternatives to strengthen their overseas batting options at the mini-auction.

The IPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16, with all 10 franchises looking to fill the gaps in their squads before the new season.