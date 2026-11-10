Why will Shubman Gill not lead Team India in 4th and 5th ODIs vs New Zealand?

Why will Indian ODI captain Shubman Gill not be seen handling the team's responsibility for the remaining two ODIs against New Zealand?

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Shubman Gill to miss last two ODIs against New Zealand (Image - X)

The third ODI between India and New Zealand in Hamilton was called off due to heavy rain. India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bowl first. But rain started again during the toss. The match officials waited for two hours, but the rain did not stop. As a result, the match was called off.

India are leading the five-match series 2-0. However, Gill will not play in the last two ODIs. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer will lead the team in his place.

Gill will leave the ODI team to get ready for the Test series. He and other players picked for the Test team will take part in special practice camps before the first Test on November 19.

The ODI series will end on November 15. This means the players will get only a few days to prepare for the Test matches. So, the BCCI has picked separate teams for the ODI and Test series.

Apart from Gill, KL Rahul, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav will also miss the last two ODIs.

Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra and Yash Thakur have been added to the ODI team for the last two matches. Ishan Kishan, who did not play in the first three ODIs, will also be part of the team. He will help Iyer as the team gets ready for the next two games.

The fourth ODI will be special for Iyer as he will lead India in an ODI for the first time. He became part of the team’s leadership group during the Australia tour in 2025. But he got injured during the tour and could not lead India in the home ODI series against South Africa.

Gill also missed the South Africa series due to an injury. As both Gill and Iyer were not available, the team selection group led by Ajit Agarkar chose KL Rahul as captain. Rohit Sharma was also not given the role after he was removed as captain before the Australia tour.

India and New Zealand will play the last two ODIs on November 13 and 15. Both matches will take place at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

After the ODI series, both teams will play a two-match Test series. The first Test will start on November 19, while the second match will begin on November 27.