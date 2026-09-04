Will Smriti Mandhana be appointed as India’s future captain across all three formats? Former star gives major hint

Former Indian cricketer drops a big hint about Smriti Mandhana's captaincy chances across all three formats. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Smriti Mandhana to be India’s next captain? Former star drops a big hint

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Smriti Mandhana showed a brilliant batting performance for the Indian team against Hong Kong in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026.

Her impressive batting performance and incredible knock helped the Women in Blue to defeat Hong Kong and win the match by a big margin of 137 runs. Speaking about her memorable knock for Team India. Smriti Mandhana played an innings of 124 runs off 64 balls. In her knock, she smashed 14 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 193.

Diana Edulji backs Smriti Mandhana for India captaincy across all three formats

After this innings, she achieved many milestones and also broke a massive record made by Mithali Raj for most international runs in women’s cricket. Not only this, Mandhana also broke the record for most centuries (18) in international cricket by surpassing Laura Wolvaardt and Meg Lanning, who were leading the list with 17 centuries.

Reflecting on her incredible innings and impressive batting performance, former Indian captain Diana Edulji praised her and also urged them to appoint her as the captain of the Indian women’s team in all three formats.

“I congratulate Smriti Mandhana on becoming the leading run-getter in women’s internationals. I feel that it’s high time that the national women’s selection committee, led by Amita Sharma, appoints Smriti as the new captain in all three formats of the game. Harmanpreet Kaur can continue to play as a senior player in the side.”

Mithali Raj praises Smriti Mandhana after she breaks her international runs record

Not only her, former Indian captain and one of the most successful batters of all time, Mithali Raj praised her for her fabulous batting performance and breaking her own international runs record. “Well deserved, Smriti! I’ve watched you grow from a young player into one of the finest batters India has produced. To see you go past my record and become the highest run-scorer in international cricket is a moment I’m genuinely proud of. Here’s to many more runs and milestones. Keep going!.”