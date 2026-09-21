India vs Japan 2026 T20 Tokyo Weather: Will Typhoon derail historic clash between two sides

The weather forecast for the India vs Japan, one-off T20I match has become a major talking point with a typhoon alert also issued in some regions. Get the full report here

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India's captain Shreyas Iyer and Japan's captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming pose for photographs ahead of the one-off T20I match between India and Japan at Sano in Tochigi, Japan, on Monday, September 21, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCI)

For the first time ever, the Indian men’s cricket team will square off against Japan in a one-off T20I match as part of preparations for the on-going 2026 Asian Games at Aichi and Nagoya. This will be a historic moment for both the teams, especially for the Japanese unit, who will face the reigning Asian and World T20 champions tomorrow at the Sano International Cricket Ground.

This will be a rare occasion for Japan, who will face such a high ranked team for the first time in their history. It will be a good preparatory match for them against the reigning Asian Games champions.

Yesterday, Japan Cricket’s CEO Alan Curr told us in an exclusive interview that the national team players are extremely excited about this opportunity.

“The atmosphere is good. Yeah, it’s great. The boys are excited. I mean, this kind of opportunity doesn’t come around very often for us,” Alan Curr told India.com in an exclusive chat.

While the match has produced plenty of hype and interest, there is a possible rain threat, given the fact that a typhoon alert was issued a couple of days ago.

Typhoon Dujuan is moving towards eastern Japan and has already brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the Kanto region. The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned of torrential rain, flooding and landslides in affected areas.

The region of Nagoya is expected to be affected due to the bad weather and that’s why it has become a major talking point ahead of the fixture.

Shreyas Iyer and co could not hold its planned training session on Monday because of the rain. In fact, Japan’s T20I against Hong Kong at the same ground in Sano was also abandoned without a ball being due to the same reason.

However, the weather forecast for Tuesday in Sano seems encouraging. Heavy rain is expected to ease by the morning and conditions are likely to become drier around the scheduled start of the match.

There is still a chance of showers later in the day, so rain could cause an interruption but the bigger concern could be the ground. The outfield has taken a lot of rain over the last few days.

The latest forecast suggests that a complete washout is not currently expected but the weather could still affect the start or reduce the number of overs.

When and where to watch the match?

The India vs Japan, one-off T20I match at the Sano International Ground will start from 9:30AM (IST) onwards. Live streaming will be available exclusively on the FanCde app/website.