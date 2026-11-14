Will Young warns India ahead of Test series, says Jasprit Bumrah’s return will make things tough

New Zealand batter Will Young shares his views on star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's return. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Will Young on Jasprit Bumrah's return ahead of India vs New Zealand Test series (Image - BCCI)

New Zealand batter Will Young said Jasprit Bumrah’s return will make things difficult for India in the upcoming two-match Test series. The series will begin on November 19. However, Young also said that New Zealand bowlers are ready to give a tough fight to the Indian batters.

Bumrah is set to return to the Indian team after missing the Sri Lanka tour in August due to a knee injury. This will be the first Test series between India and New Zealand since 2024, when the visitors defeated India 3-0 at home.

“I think that the Test series that we had in India a couple of years ago is long gone. We’ve got a brand-new challenge in front of us which is two massive Tests against India at home. It’s at Wellington and Christchurch, two of the marquee Test venues in New Zealand I’d like to think. So it’s going to be a completely different set of challenges.

“As you said Bumrah coming into the side will pose a unique set of challenges with that as well. He’s one of the best bowlers in the world. So we’ve got our work cut out for us but I think we’ve got some brilliant bowlers too. So the Indian batsmen will have to adapt to what we bring to the Test series too. So as I said before it’s all set for a really interesting two Test match series,” Young told reporters on the eve of the ODI series decider on Saturday.

Both teams want to reach next year’s World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval. New Zealand, who won the title in 2021, are currently second in the points table, while South Africa are at the top. India are in fourth place after finishing as runners-up twice.

Speaking about New Zealand’s 3-0 win over India in 2024, Young said that the victory had given the team more confidence. He also said that the team had worked together again after losing to Sri Lanka before coming to India.

“I think it did. I think that series was really good for the whole group and the confidence that the whole group gained from that. I think in various ways, I think before we went to India for that test series we lost against Sri Lanka 2-0 and we managed to double down on what we were thinking, to have a plan against each bowler and back yourself to express yourself and to take the positive option.

“So it’s nice in a way to have that challenge of facing world class bowlers. But this time it’s different, it’s in New Zealand so the conditions are slightly different. Yesterday wind was a massive factor which isn’t always the case in India. So, it’s nice to be in the setup long enough now for batters to get a feel for what a bowler brings and then depending on what conditions you face on the day you can bring out those skills.”