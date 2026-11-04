‘Wobble seam was working very well’: Anshul Kamboj reveals secret behind his historic spell against New Zealand in Auckland

Anshul Kamboj revealed how consistent line and length and his wobble-seam delivery helped him take two wickets against New Zealand in the first ODI in Auckland.

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Anshul Kamboj reveals secret behind his historic spell against New Zealand in Auckland (Photo: BCCI)

Player of the Match Anshul Kamboj was the biggest hero of India’s win in the first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland. The young Haryana pacer bowled a superb spell of 10-2-22-2 and helped India bowl out New Zealand for just 185 runs. India later won the match by 5 wickets under DLS method and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

After the match, Kamboj revealed what worked for him on a bouncy and overcast day in Auckland. He said he did not think too much about the pitch. He just stuck to his basic plan.

Kamboj: ‘Key was consistent length and line’

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Kamboj credited his disciplined line and length for his success. He said the wicket was not in his mind at all. His only focus was to bowl in the right areas again and again.

“I think the key was just consistent length and line, not thinking about how the wicket is behaving, just the basic plan, bowling on right lines and right areas,” Kamboj said during the post-match press conference.

Kamboj took the wickets of Mitchell Santner and Nathan Smith. Both wickets came at a time when New Zealand were trying to build a partnership. His tight bowling put huge pressure on the Kiwi batters from one end, and that allowed Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar to attack from the other end.

Kamboj: ‘Wobble seam ball was working very well’

The biggest weapon for Kamboj on the day was his wobble seam delivery. He revealed that the ball was doing a lot in the air and off the pitch, so he kept using it again and again.

“I think the wobble seam ball was working very well, so I was using that again and again,” he said.

Kamboj also spoke about his preparation for this series. He said he has been working hard on his lengths and lines, and also studying the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition batters.

“I have been just working on lengths and good lines, and just looking at the strengths and weaknesses of the batsmen and just working on that,” Kamboj said.

When he was asked if he had to change his length because of the extra bounce at Eden Park, Kamboj gave a very confident answer. He said bounce is natural for him, so he did not need to change anything.

“No, it doesn’t matter, because I also get a good amount of bounce off the wicket. So, it’s like it’s only about the length at which I am bowling, just focusing on that,” he said.

Kamboj’s spell was special in 21 years

Kamboj’s figures of 2/22 in 10 overs were not just match-winning, they were historic too. His economy rate of 2.20 is the joint-best 10-over spell by an Indian fast bowler in New Zealand in the last 21 years.

Even though Arshdeep Singh took 4 wickets for 70 runs, it was Kamboj who was named Player of the Match. The reason was simple – control. He bowled 2 maidens and 46 dot balls. He did not give New Zealand batters any chance to score freely.

He bowled as first-change and from his very first over, he was on the money. He kept bowling in the good length area and kept asking questions to the batters. That is why the New Zealand innings never got going.

Leading the charge with the ball Anshul Kamboj bags the Player of the Match honours for his exceptional bowling performance in the 1st ODI against New Zealand Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/iZN2Y53Nur #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/8Nho0HwiKf — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2026

Anshul Kamboj castles Mitchell Santner to put India firmly in the driver’s seat! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 1st ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/PyNXEQTgpO — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 4, 2026

Gill: ‘Anshul is tailor-made for these conditions’

India captain Shubman Gill was delighted to see Kamboj’s excellent effort. After the match, Gill praised the pacer and said he is made for conditions like New Zealand – bouncy, overcast and helpful for seam bowlers.

“Anshul is the kind of a bowler… I think he’s tailor-made for these conditions, always nippy, trying to seam the ball, and good with the old ball,” Gill told the broadcaster during the post-match presentation.

Gill also praised Gurnoor Brar, who took 3 wickets for 44 runs. He said when nothing is happening from the wicket, Kamboj and Brar can create something on their own with pace and bounce.

“We felt when there’s not much happening from the wicket, he can create that extra bounce and with his pace and the way both of them bowled tonight was really magnificent to watch,” he said.

Gill praises bowling and fielding

Gill was also very happy with India’s overall bowling and fielding effort. Arshdeep Singh (4/70) and Gurnoor Brar (3/44) tore through the Kiwi batting unit. Gill also mentioned the spectacular one-handed catch by Virat Kohli and a splendid run-out by Rohit Sharma.

“We were very good with the bowling and our fielding was also really good. That run out by Rohit bhai, I think changed the momentum of the game,” Gill said.

That run-out was of Daryl Mitchell. Mitchell and Glenn Phillips were building a good partnership and looking dangerous. Rohit’s brilliant run-out broke that stand and changed the momentum completely in India’s favour.

“It was really that partnership as even in India also those two batted really well. Overall, a very good team performance for us.” Gill said.

Gill on rain breaks: ‘Never easy when you are set’

Gill also admitted that frequent rain breaks made batting very difficult. India had to stop and start again and again, and the target kept changing under DLS.

“It’s never easy when you are set and then it rains and the wicket gets a little bit quick, it gets a little bit more nippy after the rain,” he said.

But Gill said the team just tried to play normal cricket and that made the chase easier.

“We were just trying to play our normal cricket. The way we batted it made things a lot easier for us.” Gill said.

India will now play the second ODI of the five-match series in Wellington on Saturday. With Kamboj in this form, India will be full of confidence.