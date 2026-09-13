Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: India’s batting blitz and bowling masterclass help them beat Sri Lanka to seal glory

Team India's brilliant performance against Sri Lanka helped them to grab the Women's Asia Cup 2026 title. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Team India defeat Sri Lanka to win Women's Asia Cup 2026 title

The final match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, was completed. Where the Indian team showcased a brilliant performance in the match and defeated Sri Lanka in the decider match to win the Women’s Asia Cup 2026.

India vs Sri Lanka’s squad Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final:

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma

Mandhana and Shafali lead India’s strong batting show in the final

Team India had won the toss and decided to bat first in the final clash. This decision proved to be the best one for the Indian team as their opening pair, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave a blasting start to India’s innings. Both batters started the innings by showcasing some brilliant shorts at the beginning, which put pressure on the rival side.

Their impressive batting performance gave a solid boost to the team. Discussing their respective innings in the final clash, Smriti Mandhana displayed her magic for the Indian team as she scored 59 runs off 39 balls. In her knock, she smashed five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 151.

Meanwhile, her opening partner, Shafali Verma, also achieved a huge milestone in this match with her impressive batting performance in the important clash. Shafali Verma scored 68 runs off 39 balls, including 9 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 174.

Shafali and Smriti’s knock played a crucial role for the Women in Blue as the rest of the players, like Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali and Gunalan Kamalini, gave a finishing touch to the innings and helped to put 183 runs on the board.

Sri Lankan bowlers didn’t get the chance to dominate the Indian batting lineup in this match as Mithali Ayodhya, Chamari Athapaththu and Chamudi Praboda got one wicket each in this match.

Shree Charani and Deepti Sharma lead India’s bowling attack to title victory

It’s time to discuss Sri Lanka’s batting performance in this match. Sri Lanka batters like Chamari Athapaththu, Vishmi Gunaratne and Nilakshika Silva gave hope to the team with their fighting knocks.

However, Indian bowlers played a vital role in them to win the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 title. Star Indian player, Shree Charani, who is known for her impressive bowling performance and wicket-taking ability, showcased a match-winning performance for them as she took a four-wicket haul in the four overs and conceded 20 runs.

Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma also displayed heroic performance for the Women in Blue as she took three-wicket haul and dismissed the last wicket of Sugandika Kumari in this match to win the title.