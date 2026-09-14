Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India refused to receive trophy from Mohsin Naqvi after glory

India Women reportedly refused to receive the Women's Asia Cup 2026 trophy from Mohsin Naqvi after beating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Team India refused to take trophy from Mohsin Naqvi

India’s Women’s Asia Cup 2026 triumph was followed by an unusual scene during the trophy presentation ceremony in Dubai. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team reportedly chose not to collect the silverware from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi after defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final.

The Indian team had produced an excellent performance to win the title, but the post-match ceremony was delayed by more than 30 minutes at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match ended at 11:25 PM IST, yet the presentation ceremony had not started even by midnight.

Mohsin Naqvi’s presence leads to delay

Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan’s interior minister, was present at the stadium for the final. He was expected to present the trophy to the champions.

However, reports suggested that the Indian team was not willing to accept the trophy from Naqvi. This led to uncertainty over the presentation and kept the players away from the stage for some time.

The broadcasters also interviewed Harmanpreet immediately after the match. Normally, the captain’s interview takes place after the trophy presentation, making the sequence of events unusual.

BCCI Officials hand out fielding medals

The confusion increased when footage showed BCCI officials presenting the fielding medals. The Indian players, meanwhile, remained inside the dressing room as the presentation ceremony eventually got underway.

The ceremony was later wrapped up without the Indian team receiving the trophy from Naqvi. Reports said the Indian players stayed in the dressing room during the proceedings.

Similar scene in Men’s Asia Cup final

The developments also brought back memories of the 2025 Men’s Asia Cup final at the same venue. India had defeated Pakistan in the final but did not collect the trophy from Naqvi.

At that time, India had reportedly indicated that they wanted the trophy to be handed over by another neutral ACC or ICC official instead. The trophy was ultimately not presented to the Indian team during the ceremony, while the players celebrated their title without it.

The latest incident has therefore created another talking point around an India Asia Cup triumph. While the focus throughout the tournament remained on the team’s cricket, the delayed presentation became one of the biggest talking points after India lifted the Women’s Asia Cup title.

India’s 72-run victory over Sri Lanka secured their eighth Women’s Asia Cup title, adding another major achievement to their dominant record in the tournament.