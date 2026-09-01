Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Muneeba Ali’s brilliant fifty powers Pakistan to victory over Thailand

Muneeba Ali's impressive batting performance helped Pakistan win their maiden match by defeating Thailand in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Muneeba Ali’s fifty powers Pakistan to win over Thailand in Women's Asia Cup 2026

Pakistan W vs Thailand W Women’s Asia Cup 2026: The match no. 5 of the Group stage, was played between Pakistan Women’s and Thailand Women’s, where Fatima Sana’s side showcased a great performance and defeated Thailand by a big margin of 35 runs at the Dubai International Stadium.

Thailand Women (Playing XI): Nattakan Chantam, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Chanida Sutthiruang, Naomi Hamilton, Suleeporn Laomi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana(c), Eyman Fatima, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Muneeba Ali shines with brilliant 54 as Pakistan post 119/9

Pakistan had won the toss and decided to bat first. For them, Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar began the innings, where Zulfiqar lost her wicket early for a score of 1 run off 5 balls. Gull Feroza and Ayesha Zafar also followed her to the dressing room as Thipatcha Putthawong sprinkled her magic and dismissed both players in the match.

Later on, Muneeba Ali and Sadaf Shamas showcased a great batting performance for Pakistan Women’s as both batters gathered important runs for the team in the tense situation. Speaking about Muneeba Ali’s performance, she scored 54 runs off 53 balls. In her knock, she smashed four boundaries and played at a strike rate of 103. On the other hand, Shamas also supported her with a 20-run innings, including three boundaries. Except Muneeba Ali, each player was not able to contribute a good score for Pakistan in the batting.

Speaking about Thailand’s bowling performance, Thipatcha Putthawong and Suleeporn Laomi showcased their wicket-taking ability as they took three wickets each in the match. Phannita Maya also supported her with two wickets and stopped Pakistan Women’s for 119 runs in the 20 overs for the loss of 9 wickets.

Pakistan bowlers shine as Thailand fall to 84/8, Muneeba wins POTM

It’s time to discuss Thailand’s batting performance. Opening pair Nattakan Chantam and Pannita Maya weren’t able to make a good impact on their innings. Pakistan’s bowling attack sent them into the pavilion for early scores.

Thailand’s side showcased a poor batting performance as they failed to cross the mark of 100 runs in the match and were only able to score 84 runs for the loss 8 wickets in the 20 overs. For Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal took three wickets and conceded 11 runs (3/11). Tuba Hassan also dismissed two players in the match (2/17). Skipper, Fatima Sana and Nashra Sandhu also got one wicket each in the match.

For a brilliant batting knock, star performer Muneeba Ali won the Player of the Match award as her match-winning played a crucial role for her side to register their maiden victory in the tournament.