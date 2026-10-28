Women’s Premier League 2027 auction: List of players, base price and all you need to know

A total of 146 players will go under the hammer for only 27 spots across five Women's Premier League franchises. Here's everything you should know about the WPL 2027 auction

Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: October 28, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
Women's Premier League 2027 auction: List of players, base price and all you need to know
Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

The day is finally here. The player auction for the 2027 Women’s Premier League season takes place today in Kochi from 5:00PM (IST) onwards with the futures of more than 140 players across India and the world on the line. This is where all the five franchises will be getting the chance to add necessary reinforcements in order to challenge for the coveted WPL title next year.

A total of 146 players, which also includes a number of uncapped Indian names, will go under the hammer and fight for only 27 slots across the five franchises. If we breakdown the numbers, then there are 119 Indian and 27 overseas women cricketers.

Read more: WPL Auction 2027 Live Streaming Info: Where, When, How to watch Women's Premier League Team Auction

Out of the 199 Indian names, only 22 of them are capped (played at least an international match) and 97 uncapped players. In the overseas group, 14 are capped and 13 are uncapped.

The highest reserve price in the auction has been set at INR 40 and 50 lakhs. England international Sophia Dunkley and Australian bowling all-rounder Sophie Molineux will enter the auction with a base price of 50 lakhs while G Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen will have a starting price tag of 40 lakhs.

A few big names like Grace Harris, Sneh Rana, Taniyaa Bhatia and Nonkululeko Mlaba among others have been placed in the 30 lakh bracket.

Full list of players to go under the hammer

Players with base price of INR 50 lakhs

  • Sophia Dunkley – England
  • Sophie Molineux – Australia

Players with base price of INR 40 lakhs

  • G. Kamalini – India
  • Kiran Navgire – India
  • Heather Graham – Australia
  • Jess Jonassen – Australia

Players with base price of INR 30 lakhs

  • Raghvi Bist – India
  • Tejal Hasabnis – India
  • Ayushi Soni – India
  • Chamari Athapaththu – Sri Lanka
  • Grace Harris – Australia
  • Orla Prendergast – Ireland
  • Sneh Rana – India
  • Taniyaa Bhatia – India
  • Uma Chetry – India
  • Nuzhat Parween – India
  • Sushma Verma — India
  • Mithali Ayodya — Sri Lanka
  • Rosemary Mair — New Zealand
  • Titas Sadhu — India
  • Saima Thakor — India
  • Tayla Vlaeminck — Australia
  • Saika Ishaque — India
  • Priya Mishra — India
  • Nonkululeko Mlaba — South Africa
  • Asha Sobhana — India
  • Annerie Dercksen — South Africa
  • Kayla Reyneke — South Africa
  • Chloe Tryon — South Africa
  • Preeti Bose — India
  • Shuchi Upadhyay — India
  • Devika Vaidya — India
  • Simran Bahadur — India
  • Mona Meshram — India
  • Anjali Sarvani — India
  • Meghna Singh — India

Players with base price of INR 20 lakhs

  • Yashasri S — India
  • Tanisha Ohlan — India
  • Yashasvi Katta — India
  • Triveni Vashistha — India

Players with base price of INR 10 lakhs

  • Vrinda Dinesh — India
  • Humairaa Kaazi — India
  • Disha Kasat — India
  • Gautami Naik — India
  • Shweta Sehrawat — India
  • Purvaja Verlekar — India
  • Sujata Dey — India
  • Tess Flintoff — Australia
  • Poonam Khemnar — India
  • Anandita Kishor — India
  • Charli Knott — Australia
  • Pragati Singh — India
  • Bhavika Ahire — India
  • Sarah Bryce — Scotland
  • Latika Inamdar — India
  • Shivani Singh — India
  • Rima Ekka — India
  • Shraddha Pokharkar — India
  • Shabnam Shakil — India
  • Eddla Srujana — India
  • Samantha Bates — Australia
  • Bharti Rawal — India
  • Shanu Sen — India
  • Parunika Sisodia — India
  • Sonam Yadav — India
  • Saanika Chalke — India
  • Pranavi Chandra — India
  • Ira Jadhav — India
  • Shraddha Nabira — India
  • Varnika Singh — India
  • Maitlan Brown — Australia
  • Kathryn Bryce — Scotland
  • Darcey Carter — Scotland
  • Uma Kashvi — India
  • Amandeep Kaur — India
  • Joshitha V J — India
  • Khushi Bhatia — India
  • Riya Chaudhari — India
  • Babette De Leede — Netherlands
  • Pragya Rawat — India
  • Anshu Apurva — India
  • Nandhana Sridharan — India
  • Jyoti Thakur — India
  • Gargi Wankar — India
  • Apeksha Anand — India
  • Nikita Chauhan — India
  • Kirstie Gordon — Scotland
  • Shreya Shrivas — India
  • Poonam Soni — India
  • Monika Devi — India
  • Divya Ganesh — India
  • Bhavana Goplani — India
  • Harsimran Kaur — India
  • Ayesha Shaikh — India
  • Inchara Umesh — India
  • Nazma Khan — India
  • Vidhi Parmar — India
  • Deeksha Sharma — India
  • Shivi Sharma — India
  • Kanishka Thakur — India
  • Gongadi Trisha — India
  • Sandhya Chhetri — India
  • Ramyashri K N — India
  • Chandni Sharma — India
  • Sumiti Soni — India
  • Akshita Bhagat — India
  • Esha Oza — UAE
  • Maddie Penna — Australia
  • Aayushi Shukla — India
  • Anaadi Tagde — India
  • Manali Dakshini — India
  • Roshini Kiran — India
  • Palnati Rishika Krishnan — India
  • Henrietta Pereira — India
  • Tanisha Singh — India
  • Sonal Thakur — India
  • Keerthana Balakrishnan — India
  • Kira Chathli — England
  • Salonee Dangore — India
  • Arya Gohane — India
  • Milly Illingworth — Australia
  • Nalla Reddy — India
  • Suman Meena — India
  • Sonia Mendhiya — India
  • Anshu Nagar — India
  • Dnyaneshwari Patil — India
  • Sahana Pawar — India
  • Karri Poojitha — India
  • Kaku Barman — India
  • Bidisha Dey — India
  • Shishira Gowda — India
  • Dimple Kanwar — India
  • Sonali Singh — India
  • Mithila Vinod — India
  • Fatima Jaffer — India
  • Karnika Karthick — India
  • Ishita Khale — India
  • Pragya Rawat — India
  • Neetu Singh — India
  • Soumya Singh — India
  • Jazmine Gill — India
  • Bharati Singh — India
  • Kalpana Singh — India
  • Palak Singh — India
  • Rekha Singh — India
  • Nisha Verma — India

When and where to watch?

The Women’s Premier League auction for the 2027 season will be available for broadcast on the Star Sports network on television screens. Online live streaming can be done through the JioHotstar app/website.

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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