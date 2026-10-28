Women’s Premier League 2027 auction: List of players, base price and all you need to know

The day is finally here. The player auction for the 2027 Women’s Premier League season takes place today in Kochi from 5:00PM (IST) onwards with the futures of more than 140 players across India and the world on the line. This is where all the five franchises will be getting the chance to add necessary reinforcements in order to challenge for the coveted WPL title next year.
A total of 146 players, which also includes a number of uncapped Indian names, will go under the hammer and fight for only 27 slots across the five franchises. If we breakdown the numbers, then there are 119 Indian and 27 overseas women cricketers.
Out of the 199 Indian names, only 22 of them are capped (played at least an international match) and 97 uncapped players. In the overseas group, 14 are capped and 13 are uncapped.
The highest reserve price in the auction has been set at INR 40 and 50 lakhs. England international Sophia Dunkley and Australian bowling all-rounder Sophie Molineux will enter the auction with a base price of 50 lakhs while G Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen will have a starting price tag of 40 lakhs.
Update
With the addition of 4 players as requested by the franchises to the #TATAWPLAuction 2027 list, here’s a look at the updated player pool
#TATAWPL https://t.co/gFGgtoXewO
— Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) October 27, 2026
A few big names like Grace Harris, Sneh Rana, Taniyaa Bhatia and Nonkululeko Mlaba among others have been placed in the 30 lakh bracket.
Players with base price of INR 50 lakhs
Players with base price of INR 40 lakhs
Players with base price of INR 30 lakhs
Players with base price of INR 20 lakhs
Players with base price of INR 10 lakhs
The Women’s Premier League auction for the 2027 season will be available for broadcast on the Star Sports network on television screens. Online live streaming can be done through the JioHotstar app/website.
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