Women’s Premier League 2027 auction: List of players, base price and all you need to know

A total of 146 players will go under the hammer for only 27 spots across five Women's Premier League franchises. Here's everything you should know about the WPL 2027 auction

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Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/womens-premier-league-2027-auction-list-of-players-base-price-and-all-you-need-to-know-8539963/ Copy

Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

The day is finally here. The player auction for the 2027 Women’s Premier League season takes place today in Kochi from 5:00PM (IST) onwards with the futures of more than 140 players across India and the world on the line. This is where all the five franchises will be getting the chance to add necessary reinforcements in order to challenge for the coveted WPL title next year.

A total of 146 players, which also includes a number of uncapped Indian names, will go under the hammer and fight for only 27 slots across the five franchises. If we breakdown the numbers, then there are 119 Indian and 27 overseas women cricketers.

Out of the 199 Indian names, only 22 of them are capped (played at least an international match) and 97 uncapped players. In the overseas group, 14 are capped and 13 are uncapped.

The highest reserve price in the auction has been set at INR 40 and 50 lakhs. England international Sophia Dunkley and Australian bowling all-rounder Sophie Molineux will enter the auction with a base price of 50 lakhs while G Kamalini, Kiran Navgire, Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen will have a starting price tag of 40 lakhs.

Update With the addition of 4 players as requested by the franchises to the #TATAWPLAuction 2027 list, here’s a look at the updated player pool #TATAWPL https://t.co/gFGgtoXewO — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) October 27, 2026

A few big names like Grace Harris, Sneh Rana, Taniyaa Bhatia and Nonkululeko Mlaba among others have been placed in the 30 lakh bracket.

Full list of players to go under the hammer

Players with base price of INR 50 lakhs Sophia Dunkley – England

Sophie Molineux – Australia

Players with base price of INR 40 lakhs G. Kamalini – India

Kiran Navgire – India

Heather Graham – Australia

Jess Jonassen – Australia Players with base price of INR 30 lakhs Raghvi Bist – India

Tejal Hasabnis – India

Ayushi Soni – India

Chamari Athapaththu – Sri Lanka

Grace Harris – Australia

Orla Prendergast – Ireland

Sneh Rana – India

Taniyaa Bhatia – India

Uma Chetry – India

Nuzhat Parween – India

Sushma Verma — India

Mithali Ayodya — Sri Lanka

Rosemary Mair — New Zealand

Titas Sadhu — India

Saima Thakor — India

Tayla Vlaeminck — Australia

Saika Ishaque — India

Priya Mishra — India

Nonkululeko Mlaba — South Africa

Asha Sobhana — India

Annerie Dercksen — South Africa

Kayla Reyneke — South Africa

Chloe Tryon — South Africa

Preeti Bose — India

Shuchi Upadhyay — India

Devika Vaidya — India

Simran Bahadur — India

Mona Meshram — India

Anjali Sarvani — India

Meghna Singh — India Players with base price of INR 20 lakhs Yashasri S — India

Tanisha Ohlan — India

Yashasvi Katta — India

Triveni Vashistha — India Players with base price of INR 10 lakhs Vrinda Dinesh — India

Humairaa Kaazi — India

Disha Kasat — India

Gautami Naik — India

Shweta Sehrawat — India

Purvaja Verlekar — India

Sujata Dey — India

Tess Flintoff — Australia

Poonam Khemnar — India

Anandita Kishor — India

Charli Knott — Australia

Pragati Singh — India

Bhavika Ahire — India

Sarah Bryce — Scotland

Latika Inamdar — India

Shivani Singh — India

Rima Ekka — India

Shraddha Pokharkar — India

Shabnam Shakil — India

Eddla Srujana — India

Samantha Bates — Australia

Bharti Rawal — India

Shanu Sen — India

Parunika Sisodia — India

Sonam Yadav — India

Saanika Chalke — India

Pranavi Chandra — India

Ira Jadhav — India

Shraddha Nabira — India

Varnika Singh — India

Maitlan Brown — Australia

Kathryn Bryce — Scotland

Darcey Carter — Scotland

Uma Kashvi — India

Amandeep Kaur — India

Joshitha V J — India

Khushi Bhatia — India

Riya Chaudhari — India

Babette De Leede — Netherlands

Pragya Rawat — India

Anshu Apurva — India

Nandhana Sridharan — India

Jyoti Thakur — India

Gargi Wankar — India

Apeksha Anand — India

Nikita Chauhan — India

Kirstie Gordon — Scotland

Shreya Shrivas — India

Poonam Soni — India

Monika Devi — India

Divya Ganesh — India

Bhavana Goplani — India

Harsimran Kaur — India

Ayesha Shaikh — India

Inchara Umesh — India

Nazma Khan — India

Vidhi Parmar — India

Deeksha Sharma — India

Shivi Sharma — India

Kanishka Thakur — India

Gongadi Trisha — India

Sandhya Chhetri — India

Ramyashri K N — India

Chandni Sharma — India

Sumiti Soni — India

Akshita Bhagat — India

Esha Oza — UAE

Maddie Penna — Australia

Aayushi Shukla — India

Anaadi Tagde — India

Manali Dakshini — India

Roshini Kiran — India

Palnati Rishika Krishnan — India

Henrietta Pereira — India

Tanisha Singh — India

Sonal Thakur — India

Keerthana Balakrishnan — India

Kira Chathli — England

Salonee Dangore — India

Arya Gohane — India

Milly Illingworth — Australia

Nalla Reddy — India

Suman Meena — India

Sonia Mendhiya — India

Anshu Nagar — India

Dnyaneshwari Patil — India

Sahana Pawar — India

Karri Poojitha — India

Kaku Barman — India

Bidisha Dey — India

Shishira Gowda — India

Dimple Kanwar — India

Sonali Singh — India

Mithila Vinod — India

Fatima Jaffer — India

Karnika Karthick — India

Ishita Khale — India

Pragya Rawat — India

Neetu Singh — India

Soumya Singh — India

Jazmine Gill — India

Bharati Singh — India

Kalpana Singh — India

Palak Singh — India

Rekha Singh — India

Nisha Verma — India When and where to watch?

The Women’s Premier League auction for the 2027 season will be available for broadcast on the Star Sports network on television screens. Online live streaming can be done through the JioHotstar app/website.