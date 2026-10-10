World’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad set to host ODI series opener between India and Sri Lanka in December

The ODI series opener was initially slated to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi but it has been moved to Gujarat due to renovation work

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/worlds-largest-cricket-stadium-in-ahmedabad-set-to-host-odi-series-opener-between-india-and-sri-lanka-in-december-8534554/ Copy

File photo of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Photo: X)

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka in December has been shifted from Delhi to Ahmedabad, according to reports. The match was originally scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on December 13, 2026, but will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The change comes as the Arun Jaitley Stadium is set to undergo renovation work. The Delhi and District Cricket Association is planning improvements to the venue’s drainage system, which will require the ground to remain unavailable for an extended period.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had initially announced Delhi as the venue for the opening ODI when it released India’s home schedule for the 2026-27 season in March. The latest change means Ahmedabad will host two matches during the three-game ODI series.

The second ODI will be played in Bengaluru on December 16, while the third and final match is scheduled for Ahmedabad on December 19. The revised venue for the opening match will also give Ahmedabad cricket fans another opportunity to watch the Indian team in action.

India’s home series against Sri Lanka will consist of three ODIs and three T20Is. The ODI leg will begin on December 13, followed by the T20I series starting on December 22.

The three T20Is will be played in Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune on December 22, 24 and 27, respectively.

The series will be part of India’s busy home season, which also includes fixtures against West Indies, Zimbabwe and Australia. The team will play a five-match Test series against Australia in early 2027 after the limited-overs assignments.

The venue change is the latest update to India’s international calendar, with renovation work at Delhi forcing the authorities to move the opening match to another city.

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 Series Schedule

Date Match Venue December 13, 2026 1st ODI Ahmedabad December 16, 2026 2nd ODI Bengaluru December 19, 2026 3rd ODI Ahmedabad December 22, 2026 1st T20I Rajkot December 24, 2026 2nd T20I Cuttack December 27, 2026 3rd T20I Pune

West Indies level five-match series against India

In the on-going five-match T20I series between India and the West Indies, the visitors levelled the series 1-1 after a thrilling six-wicket win in the second T20I at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. The match was an absolute run fest with Windies chasing down 250 runs set up by the reigning Asian and World champions in the first innings.

Sanju Samson’s 82, Ishan Kishan’s 43, Shreyas Iyer’s 40 and Tilak Varma’s 44 helped the Indians post 249 after the visitors put them to bat first.

However, West Indies captain Shai Hope led from the front with a quickfire 45-ball 102-run knock at a daunting strike rate of 226, while Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd’s 84 and 34 guided the visitors to victory with nine balls to spare. The third T20I will take place tomorrow at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.