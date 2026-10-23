WPL 2027 Auction: Aakash Chopra, Veda Krishnamurthy and Reema Malhotra feel Indian wicketkeeper-batters could be in high demand

Cricket experts Aakash Chopra, Veda Krishnamurthy and Reema Malhotra believe Indian wicketkeeper-batters could do well in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction.

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Cricket experts feel Indian wicketkeeper-batters could be in high demand at WPL 2027 auction (Image - X)

The cricket fans are excited about the upcoming edition of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 as the tournament’s auction will take place on October 28 in Kochi. All five teams are aiming to finalise their squad.

In this upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction. Indian wicketkeeper-batters are in high demand as most franchises are looking to add them in their squad for this important event. While discussing this, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra discussed the importance of Indian wicketkeeper-batters’ with Veda Krishnamurthy and Reema Malhotra.

“Sushma Verma is going to hit the jackpot this time because Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz are looking at her in the trials. She has recently played in the CPL as well, and she brings experience. She performed well the whole season in domestic cricket as well. So, somewhere, I feel there is going to be a good fight between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians, but think she might go to UP Warriorz because Mumbai Indians have a budget issue.”

Not only this. They also discussed why Australian all-rounder Grace Harris could command the biggest payday at the WPL 2027 auction. “I think Grace Harris would be the most expensive player at this smaller auction. Of course, in a small auction, the player availability is limited. Demand also won’t be very high because most teams have held on to their main players. But I still feel that the kind of batter she is and contributes with the ball as well, she could be in demand. Who has the biggest purse? It is UP Warriorz once again. So, if the UP Warriorz are keen, I feel she could be the most expensive player at this auction.”

Ahead of the WPL 2027 auction. Veda Krishnamurthy feels Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could go for Australian Captain Sophie Molineux. “RCB might be tempted to go back to Sophie Molineux, but they have Radha Yadav in the squad and she has delivered as well. RCB did let go of Linsey Smith as well. So, I would say RCB could look at Sophie Molineux, but again, it will depend on her fitness, as she has been injury-prone for some time now.”

They also stated that Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians (MI) could pick Sneh Rana to their squad in the auction.

“I am thinking Mumbai Indians could go for her because they lack Indian spinners. If you look at their track record, there has been a lot of focus on Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr in the spin department. One year, we saw Saika Ishaque do a very good job, but she is no longer part of the team. From that perspective, I feel they do not have very good Indian spin quality, and Sneh Rana, in my opinion, brings a lot of experience. Mumbai Indians are also the kind of franchise that values experience. Jhulan Goswami is there, and I think she will recognise Sneh Rana’s contribution and ability.”