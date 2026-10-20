WPL 2027 auction is all set to be held on October 28 in Kochi, 146 players in list

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 players auction is all to take place on October 28 at Kochi. Scroll down to read the full story.

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WPL 2027 auction is set to be held on October 28 in Kochi (Image - X)

A big update for cricket fans as their wait has almost come to an end as the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 player auction has been all set to take place on October 28 in Kochi.

The players who will be included in this important auction for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027, will be star Indian batter G Kamalini and all-rounder Sneh Rana. Australia captain Sophie Molineux and Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu, go under the hammer.

Basically, the auction pool comprises 119 Indian players, which includes 22 capped and 97 uncapped players. The stars who are known for their impressive performances in domestic cricket will only get 20 slots to be featured in the WPL. Meanwhile, the overseas talent features 27 players, including six from Associate nations. Of these, 14 are capped and 13 uncapped, with seven slots available.

The highest base price in WPL 2027 will be Rs. 50 lakh, with only two players in this group. England’s Sophia Dunkley and Australia’s Sophie Molineux. Royal Challengers Bengaluru released Molineux, while Dunkley last played in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for Gujarat Giants in 2024.

Kamalini, who was released by Mumbai Indians, has set her base price at Rs. 40 lakh. Kiran Navgire and Australian players Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen have also registered at the same price.

A total of 30 players have set their base price at Rs. 30 lakh. They include Sneh Rana, who was released by Delhi Capitals, and Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu. Only three players have chosen a base price of ₹20 lakh, while 107 players have set their price at Rs. 10 lakh.

UP Warriorz will have the most players to pick at the auction after releasing nine players. These include Deandra Dottin, Chloe Tryon and Kiran Navgire. The team has also sent Tara Norris to Mumbai Indians in a trade deal worth Rs. 10 lakh.

UP Warriorz will have Rs. 3.75 crore to spend at the auction, the highest amount among all teams. They also have the most empty spots to fill in their squad.