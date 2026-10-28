WPL 2027 Auction Highlights: Sophie Molineux gets biggest deal, Jess Jonassen joins RCB as Grace Harris and Sneh Rana head to UP Warriorz

WPL 2027 Auction Live Updates: The Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi is set to host the mini auction of the Women’s Premier League on Wednesday.

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WPL 2027 Player Auction is being held in Kochi on Wednesday. (Image: AI)

WPL 2027 Auction Highlights: The Women’s Premier League 2027 auction has finally ended in Delhi. All five teams completed their squads for the new season with some big names and some surprise buys.

UP Warriorz were the busiest team at the auction table. They bought Australia captain Sophie Molineux for Rs 1.1 crore, who was the costliest player of the day. Molineux had kept her base price at Rs 50 lakh.

The Warriorz also added India all-rounder Sneh Rana for Rs 30 lakh. To add more power to the team, they bought Australia’s hard-hitting all-rounder Grace Harris for Rs 30 lakh.

In the accelerated round, UP created history by buying Scotland all-rounder Kathryn Bryce for Rs 10 lakh. She became the first player from an Associate Nation to be sold in WPL history.

Delhi Capitals bought big-hitter Kiran Navgire for Rs 75 lakh. Navgire also got bids from Mumbai Indians. Delhi also bought former India wicketkeeper Sushma Verma for Rs 30 lakh, Scotland spinner Kirstie Gordon for Rs 10 lakh and young all-rounder Uma Kashvi for Rs 10 lakh.

Gujarat Giants signed young Indian batter G Kamalini for Rs 40 lakh and Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast for Rs 30 lakh.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made a late entry and bought experienced Australia all-rounder Jess Jonassen for Rs 40 lakh in the accelerated auction. Jonassen is currently missing the WBBL due to a hip injury but will be fit for WPL.

Mumbai Indians started the auction by buying Disha Kasat for her base price of Rs 10 lakh. They also added uncapped players Sanika Chalke, Bharti Rawal and Latika Inamdar for Rs 10 lakh each.

India pacer Titas Sadhu, spinner Saika Ishaque, wicketkeepers Taniya Bhatia and Uma Chetry, and England batter Sophia Dunkley found no buyers in the first round.

WPL 2027 Auction Updates HERE –