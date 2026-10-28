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  • WPL 2027 Auction Highlights: Sophie Molineux gets biggest deal, Jess Jonassen joins RCB as Grace Harris and Sneh Rana head to UP Warriorz

WPL 2027 Auction Highlights: Sophie Molineux gets biggest deal, Jess Jonassen joins RCB as Grace Harris and Sneh Rana head to UP Warriorz

WPL 2027 Auction Live Updates: The Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi is set to host the mini auction of the Women’s Premier League on Wednesday.

Written by: Devadyuti Das
Updated: October 28, 2026, 8:55 PM IST
WPL 2027
WPL 2027 Player Auction is being held in Kochi on Wednesday. (Image: AI)

WPL 2027 Auction Highlights: The Women’s Premier League 2027 auction has finally ended in Delhi. All five teams completed their squads for the new season with some big names and some surprise buys.

UP Warriorz were the busiest team at the auction table. They bought Australia captain Sophie Molineux for Rs 1.1 crore, who was the costliest player of the day. Molineux had kept her base price at Rs 50 lakh.

Read more: WPL 2027 Auction: UP Warriorz head coach Abhishek Nayar's honest reaction on squad, says 'It's like going shopping...'

The Warriorz also added India all-rounder Sneh Rana for Rs 30 lakh. To add more power to the team, they bought Australia’s hard-hitting all-rounder Grace Harris for Rs 30 lakh.

In the accelerated round, UP created history by buying Scotland all-rounder Kathryn Bryce for Rs 10 lakh. She became the first player from an Associate Nation to be sold in WPL history.

Delhi Capitals bought big-hitter Kiran Navgire for Rs 75 lakh. Navgire also got bids from Mumbai Indians. Delhi also bought former India wicketkeeper Sushma Verma for Rs 30 lakh, Scotland spinner Kirstie Gordon for Rs 10 lakh and young all-rounder Uma Kashvi for Rs 10 lakh.

Gujarat Giants signed young Indian batter G Kamalini for Rs 40 lakh and Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast for Rs 30 lakh.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made a late entry and bought experienced Australia all-rounder Jess Jonassen for Rs 40 lakh in the accelerated auction. Jonassen is currently missing the WBBL due to a hip injury but will be fit for WPL.

Mumbai Indians started the auction by buying Disha Kasat for her base price of Rs 10 lakh. They also added uncapped players Sanika Chalke, Bharti Rawal and Latika Inamdar for Rs 10 lakh each.

India pacer Titas Sadhu, spinner Saika Ishaque, wicketkeepers Taniya Bhatia and Uma Chetry, and England batter Sophia Dunkley found no buyers in the first round.

WPL 2027 Auction Updates HERE –

Follow updates here:

  • Oct 28, 2026 8:08 PM IST
    WPL 2027 Auction Live Updates: RCB sign Chloe Tryon for INR 30 lakh

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru sign South African all-rounder Chloe Tryon for INR 30 lakh. Tryon was part of Mumbai Indians for two seasons but did not get a chance to play before moving to UP Warriorz. She also played a key role in South Africa’s win over India in the group stage of the Women’s ODI World Cup last year. Tryon will now hope to make a bigger impact with RCB.

  • Oct 28, 2026 8:04 PM IST

    WPL 2027 Auction Live Updates: RCB sign Vrinda Dinesh, MI pick Shweta Sehrawat


    Royal Challengers Bengaluru sign Vrinda Dinesh for INR 10 lakh, while Humairaa Kaazi goes unsold. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals compete for Shweta Sehrawat, but MI win the bidding battle and sign her for INR 20 lakh.

  • Oct 28, 2026 8:02 PM IST

    WPL 2027 Auction Live Updates: RCB sign Tejal Hasabnis for INR 30 lakh


    Royal Challengers Bengaluru sign Maharashtra batter Tejal Hasabnis for INR 30 lakh. RCB open the bidding at that price and face no further competition from other teams. Hasabnis joins the squad as a replacement for Gautami Naik.

  • Oct 28, 2026 7:48 PM IST

    WPL 2027 Auction Live Updates: 16-year-old joins Gujarat Giants for INR 10 lakh

    Gujarat Giants sign 16-year-old all-rounder Samaira Raghav for her base price of INR 10 lakh. She was one of four players added to the auction list just a day before the event. Raghav recently grabbed attention by hitting a crucial six to help North Delhi Strikers win the Women’s DPL 2026 title.

  • Oct 28, 2026 7:40 PM IST

    WPL 2027 Auction Live Updates: Manali Dakshini joins UP Warriorz for INR 10 lakh

    UP Warriorz sign Manali Dakshini for her base price of INR 10 lakh. The franchise quickly shows interest in the player and secures her at the auction. Dakshini will now represent UP Warriorz in WPL 2027.

  • Oct 28, 2026 7:39 PM IST

    WPL 2027 Auction Live Updates: Uma Kashvi and Kirstie Gordon join Delhi Capitals

    Delhi Capitals sign Uma Kashvi and Scotland’s Kirstie Gordon for INR 10 lakh each. Kashvi initially finds no takers, but DC make a late bid to secure her at her base price. Gordon also joins the franchise for INR 10 lakh, giving Delhi two more players for WPL 2027.

  • Oct 28, 2026 7:35 PM IST
    WPL 2027 Auction Live Updates: Kathryn Bryce joins UP Warriorz for INR 10 lakh

    Kathryn Bryce joins UP Warriorz for her base price of INR 10 lakh and will represent the franchise in WPL 2027. However, her sister Sarah Bryce fails to attract any bids and goes unsold at the auction.
  • Oct 28, 2026 7:34 PM IST
    WPL 2027 Auction Live Updates: Sanika Chalke joins Mumbai Indians for INR 10 lakh
    Mumbai Indians sign young batter Sanika Chalke for her base price of INR 10 lakh. The 20-year-old left-handed batter has impressed with her ability to score big runs. She first made headlines in 2022 when she scored a double century for Mumbai in an Under-19 one-day match against Sikkim.
    Chalke was also part of India’s 2025 Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning squad. She later topped the run charts in Mumbai’s T20 competition, scoring 223 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 142.94. She also scored 85 off 53 balls for Mumbai against Jharkhand in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy ahead of the auction.
  • Oct 28, 2026 7:32 PM IST
    WPL 2027 Auction Live Updates: Jess Jonassen joins RCB for INR 40 lakh
    Royal Challengers Bengaluru sign Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen for INR 40 lakh. After a brief wait, RCB make the only bid for her and secure her services at the auction.
  • Oct 28, 2026 7:25 PM IST

    WPL 2027 Auction Live Updates: Sneha Rana thanks UP Warriorz for showing faith in her


    Sneha Rana has thanked UP Warriorz for picking her at the WPL 2027 auction. The Indian all-rounder said she is excited about the new opportunity and will give her best for the team.


    Speaking to JioHotstar, Sneha said: “First of all, I want to thank UP Warriorz for picking me. I’m very excited about this opportunity. And as I always say, whenever I get an opportunity, whichever team I go to, I want to give my best for them. Now that I’ve joined UP Warriorz, I want to do the same. Thank you so much to everyone in the management.”

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About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a senior sports editor with two decades of expertise in the media landscape. Based in New Delhi, Devadyuti has been a fixture in sports reporting since 2005, specializing in Internati ... Read More

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