WPL 2027 Auction: Nazma Khan opens up about her last-minute selection by Delhi Capitals

Star player Nazma Khan opens up about her last-minute selection by Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction.

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Nazma Khan's emotional WPL 2027 Auction story (Image - X)

Nazma Khan’s cricket journey has not been easy. She spent six years on the bench in Delhi’s age-group teams. She then moved to two other states to get more chances to play. She finally got regular chances in Delhi cricket in her late 20s.

Even at 30, Nazma was waiting for her first chance to play in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). She went unsold in the last two auctions. On October 28, when the WPL 2027 mini-auction took place in Kochi, Nazma was playing for Delhi in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy. But none of the five teams picked her. Gujarat Giants did ask her to bowl in the nets.

“Actually, I saw a little bit of the starting half. After that, we had a team meeting, so I couldn’t see after that. I saw it when my name came on the screen for the first time. Then after that, someone didn’t raise the paddle up and I was a little disappointed. So I went back to my room. After that, I didn’t see the auction. I was disappointed and I went to my room.”

“I started talking to one of my sirs. I told him, ‘Sir, I am feeling very disappointed.’ So then sir was motivating me. He said, ‘Koi ni Nazma. Part of life hai. Part of journey hai (No worries Nazma, it’s a part of life and journey).’ Ups and downs will keep happening. You have to keep going. I said yes sir.

“Then all of a sudden, I got a text from GG about net bowling. I was a little surprised along with the feeling of disappointment. Then I told my sir that I got a message for net bowling. Sir said, ‘Haan kar do (You say yes to them).’ I replied to them that I am available for net bowling,” recalled Nazma to IANS, in a select virtual interaction.

However, in the accelerated round, Delhi Capitals signed for Rs 10 lakh. “Then all of a sudden, the bell started ringing in my room. The room started knocking loudly. When I went there, my mates told me that my name came up. For a while, I couldn’t believe that my name came up.

“I was surprised – it is such a feeling that at that time, I can say that I was feeling-less. I didn’t know how to express this feeling. But then I started crying. I was very happy about this. Then I told my sir that finally, my name came up,” she added.