WPL 2027 Auction: RCB’s top target is Sophie Molineux over Grace Harris, says Reema Malhotra

Royal Challengers Bengaluru need Indian batter at No.4 for WPL 2027 auction. Expert Reema Malhotra says RCB should target Sophie Molineux over Grace Harris.

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WPL 2027 Auction: RCB's top target is Sophie Molineux over Grace Harris, says Reema Malhotra (Photo: ANI)

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will head into the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction with only five slots to fill. However, the franchise still needs to strengthen its batting order and add depth to its squad as it looks to defend its title.

Speaking on JioStar’s Game Plan, cricket expert Reema Malhotra discussed RCB’s main requirements, the overseas players they could target and how they might adjust their batting line-up. She also explained why Mumbai Indians could face greater pressure at the mini auction.

RCB need an Indian batter and all-rounder

Malhotra believes RCB should focus on Indian batters and all-rounders, with the number four position among their key concerns. She suggested promoting Richa Ghosh to No. 4, which would allow Radha Yadav to bat at No. 5, a role she handled well last season.

“RCB will be very busy at the mini auction for Indian players, especially for batters and all-rounders, and they have a decent auction purse too. They need an Indian batter because Smriti Mandhana as the opener and Richa Ghosh in the middle order are the only proper batters in the playing XI for now, and they need someone to fill the number four spot.”

With Nadine de Klerk expected to handle the finishing role at No. 6, RCB would need another option lower down the order. Malhotra said Pooja Vastrakar could be considered, but her place would depend on her bowling contribution.

She also highlighted the need for an Indian all-rounder and a backup wicketkeeper for Ghosh, naming Sushma Verma and Uma Chetry as possible options.

Sophie Molineux or Grace Harris on RCB’s wishlist?

RCB could also look to bring back Grace Harris, who scored 237 runs last season and played an important role in the team’s campaign. However, Malhotra believes Sophie Molineux should be the preferred target if the franchise has to choose between the two overseas players.

“RCB can definitely look to buy back Grace Harris, and that should be on top of their to-do list because she scored 237 runs with the bat and those runs were crucial in the team’s success.”

Malhotra added that Molineux was instrumental in RCB’s first title win in 2024. Both players could attract strong interest, though RCB’s limited purse may make it difficult to secure either of them.

“They need luck to be on their side, and if they get lucky, then I would like to see RCB secure the services of Sophie Molineux over Grace Harris.”

Mumbai Indians could face greater auction pressure

Malhotra feels Mumbai Indians may have more work to do after finishing fourth last season. She pointed to their unsettled opening combination and the need for a dependable wicketkeeper-batter as areas to address.

“I feel the pressure will be more on MI than RCB because they are MI. You expect them to win the trophy every season. They finished at number four, and they would want to bounce back strongly.”

Meanwhile, RCB can largely retain their title-winning core while filling the remaining gaps. The TATA WPL 2027 auction will take place on Wednesday, October 28, from 5:30 PM onwards, live on JioHotstar and the Star Sports Network.