WPL 2027 Auction: Sophie Molineux becomes most expensive buy at Rs 1.10 crore, UP Warriorz sign 8 players – Check full list of sold players

WPL 2027 Auction: Sophie Molineux sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 1.10 Cr. UPW buy 8 players. Kiran Navgire to DC. Check full list of 25 sold players in Kochi.

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WPL 2027 Auction: Sophie Molineux becomes most expensive buy at Rs 1.10 crore, UP Warriorz sign 8 players - Check full list of sold players (Photo: BCCI)

WPL 2027 Auction: The mini auction for the Women’s Premier League 2027 season was held in Kochi on Wednesday and it turned out to be a very quick event. Only 25 players were sold and the active bidding was over in less than an hour.

Australia captain Sophie Molineux became the costliest player of the auction. She was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.10 crore. Her old team Royal Challengers Bengaluru tried hard to get her back but left the bidding at Rs 1.05 crore.

UP Warriorz dominate auction table with 8 buys

UP Warriorz were the busiest franchise of the evening. They signed a total of 8 players.

Sophie Molineux was their biggest buy. The left-arm spinner and all-rounder had a base price of Rs 50 lakh. She was part of RCB’s title-winning team in 2024 and missed WPL 2026 due to injury. Recently, she made a strong comeback and led Australia to win the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup in England after recovering from her hip injury.

Apart from Sophie, UP Warriorz also brought back Australia all-rounder Grace Harris for Rs 30 lakh. Grace started her WPL journey with UP in 2023 and won the 2026 title with RCB.

UP also signed India off-spinner Sneh Rana for Rs 30 lakh. This will be her fourth franchise in five WPL seasons. Veteran wicketkeeper Sushma Verma was also bought for Rs 30 lakh.

The franchise added leg-spinner Asha Sobhana for Rs 30 lakh. UP had bought her for Rs 1.1 crore in the 2026 auction, so this time they got her at a much lower price.

For Rs 10 lakh each, UP bought Scotland all-rounder Kathryn Bryce, and uncapped Indian all-rounders Manali Dakshini and Sahana Pawar.

With these buys, UP now has a big overseas headache. Meg Lanning will lead the side and Phoebe Litchfield is a fixed opener. That means Sophie Molineux, Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone may have to fight for the last two overseas spots. UP could play with four Australian overseas players this season.

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants make smart buys

Delhi Capitals made the second biggest buy of the auction. They signed India’s big-hitting batter Kiran Navgire for Rs 75 lakh after a tough fight with Mumbai Indians, who stopped at Rs 70 lakh.

Gujarat Giants landed young wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini for her base price of Rs 40 lakh. No other team bid for her. Kamalini was the winner of the 2025 Under-19 World Cup and recently won the Asia Cup and Asian Games gold with the senior Indian team.

Gujarat also created history by signing Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast for Rs 30 lakh. She became the first Irish cricketer to be picked in WPL history. They also bought 16-year-old Delhi all-rounder Samaira Raghav for Rs 10 lakh. The team already has Yastika Bhatia and Beth Mooney as keepers, so they see Kamalini as a pure batter.

Delhi Capitals added three more players for Rs 10 lakh each – 15-year-old Karnataka all-rounder Uma Kashvi, Scotland left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon, and uncapped Delhi all-rounder Nazma Khan.

Delhi surprised everyone by not buying any wicketkeeper as backup. After releasing Taniya Bhatia and Lizelle Lee, they now have only 23-year-old Mamatha Madiwala behind the stumps.

RCB and Mumbai Indians complete squads

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru did not bid at all in the first half. They started their shopping in the accelerated round.

RCB bought Australia all-rounder Jess Jonassen for her base price of Rs 40 lakh. They also signed India batter Tejal Hasabnis and South Africa all-rounder Chloe Tryon for Rs 30 lakh each, and Karnataka batter Vrinda Dinesh for Rs 10 lakh.

RCB were already strong. With Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk and Lauren Bell already in the squad, both new overseas players may not get regular games.

Mumbai Indians focused on young Indian talent. They bought six uncapped players. Vidarbha batters Disha Kasat and Latika Inamdar, who played a key role in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy just a day before, were bought for Rs 10 lakh each.

MI also signed Delhi spinner Bharti Rawal, 2025 Under-19 World Cup winner Saanika Chalke, 19-year-old Akshita Bhagat, and Delhi batter Shweta Sehrawat for Rs 20 lakh. Shweta was UP Warriorz’s only retention in 2026.

Many big names go unsold

Many famous players found no buyers. Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, England batter Sophia Dunkley, India keepers Taniya Bhatia, Uma Chetry and Nuzhat Parween, spinners Saika Ishaque and Priya Mishra, pacer Titas Sadhu and all-rounder Devika Vaidya went unsold.

The WPL 2027 season will be played from January 14 to February 7. The venues are yet to be announced.

Full list of sold players:

Delhi Capitals: Kiran Navgire, Nazma Khan, Kirstie Gordon, Uma Kashvi

Gujarat Giants: G Kamalini, Orla Prendergast, Samaira Raghav

Mumbai Indians: Disha Kasat, Bharti Rawal, Latika Inamdar, Akshita Bhagat, Shweta Sehrawat, Saanika Chalke

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jess Jonassen, Tejal Hasabnis, Chloe Tryon, Vrinda Dinesh

UP Warriorz: Sophie Molineux, Grace Harris, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Sahana Pawar, Manali Dakshini, Kathryn Bryce, Asha Sobhana