WPL 2027 Full Squads: Check complete list of MI, RCB, DC, GG and UPW after mini auction in Kochi

WPL 2027 full squads after mini-auction in Kochi. UP Warriorz bought Sophie Molineux for Rs 1.10 crore, the costliest buy of the auction.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/wpl-2027-full-squads-check-complete-list-of-mi-rcb-dc-gg-and-upw-after-mini-auction-in-kochi-8540503/ Copy

WPL 2027 Full Squads: Check complete list of MI, RCB, DC, GG and UPW after mini auction in Kochi (Photo: BCCI)

The WPL 2027 mini-auction is over and all five teams have finalised their squads for the new season. The auction took place in Kochi on Tuesday and a total of 26 players were sold. UP Warriorz was the most active team at the table.

Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux became the most expensive player of the auction. She was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 1.10 crore. Her base price was Rs 50 lakh. Indian batter Kiran Navgire was the costliest Indian buy. Delhi Capitals signed her for Rs 75 lakh.

Gujarat Giants bought young Indian batter G Kamalini for Rs 40 lakh. Royal Challengers Bengaluru bought veteran Aussie all-rounder Jess Jonassen for Rs 40 lakh.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad

Mumbai Indians kept their core group. They retained captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr. They added six new players, mostly young Indian talent.

Full Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Vaishnavi Sharma, Tara Norris, Shweta Sehrawat, Akshita Bhagat, Saanika Chalke, Latika Inamdar, Disha Kasat, Bharti Rawal.

New Buys: Shweta Sehrawat (Rs 20 lakh), Disha Kasat, Latika Inamdar, Bharti Rawal, Saanika Chalke, Akshita Bhagat (all Rs 10 lakh).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Squad

Defending champions RCB kept captain Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh. They focused on adding experience in the auction.

Full Squad: Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Ellyse Perry, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat, Prathyoosha Kumar, Jess Jonassen, Tejal Hasabnis, Vrinda Dinesh, Chloe Tryon.

New Buys: Jess Jonassen (Rs 40 lakh), Tejal Hasabnis (Rs 30 lakh), Chloe Tryon (Rs 30 lakh), Vrinda Dinesh (Rs 10 lakh).

Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad

Delhi Capitals retained Jemimah Rodrigues as captain and stars like Shafali Verma and Marizanne Kapp.

Full Squad: Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sree Charani, Deeya Yadav, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Annabel Sutherland, Kiran Navgire, Uma Kashvi, Kirstie Gordon, Nazma Khan.

New Buys: Kiran Navgire (Rs 75 lakh), Uma Kashvi, Kirstie Gordon, Nazma Khan (all Rs 10 lakh).

UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG) Squad

UP Warriorz made 8 buys, the most by any team. Gujarat Giants kept a strong core with Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney.

UPW Full Squad: Meg Lanning (C), Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Pratika Rawal, Sophie Molineux, Grace Harris, Sneh Rana, Sushma Verma, Kathryn Bryce, Manali Dakshini, Sahana Pawar, Asha Sobhana.

GG Full Squad: Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jintimani Kalita, G Kamalini, Orla Prendergast, Samaira Raghav.

The WPL 2027 season will be played from January 14 to February 7, 2027.