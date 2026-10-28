WPL 2027: ‘I’m Very Excited’, says Sneh Rana after joining UP Warriorz, set to play under Meg Lanning

Sneh Rana joins UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakh at the WPL 2027 auction. The India all-rounder is excited to bowl alongside Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone and play under Meg Lanning.

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Sneh Rana will represent UP Warriorz in WPL 2027 (Photo: X)

Star India all-rounder Sneh Rana is ready for a fresh challenge in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) after being signed by UP Warriorz for Rs 30 lakh at the 2027 auction. The experienced off-spinner will look to make the most of this opportunity and help the team strengthen its bowling attack in the upcoming season.

Rana expressed her excitement about joining the Warriorz during JioStar’s Match Centre Live Auction Special. She spoke about the opportunity to work with fellow spinner Deepti Sharma, form a strong bowling combination with Sophie Ecclestone and play under the leadership of Meg Lanning.

Sneh Rana excited after joining UP Warriorz

Rana thanked the UP Warriorz management for showing faith in her and said she would aim to give her best for the franchise. The Indian all-rounder has played in the WPL before and will now look to make an impact in a new team environment.

“First of all, I want to thank UP Warriorz for picking me. I’m very excited about this opportunity. And as I always say, whenever I get an opportunity, whichever team I go to, I want to give my best for them. Now that I’ve joined UP Warriorz, I want to do the same. Thank you so much to everyone in the management.”

Her experience could prove useful for a UP Warriorz side looking to build a balanced bowling unit for the new season.

SOLD! Sneh Rana joins UP Warriorz for ₹30 lakh! The experienced all-rounder brings off-spin, lower-order runs and plenty of big-match experience to the Warriorz. #TATAWPL Auction 2027 | LIVE NOW https://t.co/BdYCUqBKAA https://t.co/BryrZoKtI0 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 28, 2026

Rana looks forward to bowling with Deepti and Ecclestone

One of the biggest positives for Rana is the chance to share the bowling duties with Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone. Both players bring valuable experience to the team, giving UP Warriorz several options in the spin department.

Rana has played alongside Deepti before and believes their understanding of each other’s strengths could help them work well together on the field.

“It’s a very spin bowling unit and Sophie Ecclestone – Deepti Sharma will be bowling with me. I’ve always played with Deepti, so I know her strengths, and there will be good communication between us. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The combination could give the Warriorz greater flexibility when planning their bowling attack, particularly during the middle overs.

Sneh Rana keen to learn from Meg Lanning

Rana also spoke about her excitement at the prospect of playing under Meg Lanning. The former Australia captain is known for her leadership and tactical approach, and Rana is looking forward to experiencing her captaincy from close quarters.

“I’m very excited. I’ve always watched her on TV, and even now, seeing her lead UP Warriorz feels really good. Watching her captaincy and the changes she makes is great. So, I’m very excited to play under her.”

With the WPL 2027 season scheduled to run from January 14 to February 7, Rana will hope to make a strong contribution to UP Warriorz. Her spin-bowling experience, combined with the team’s other options, could be an important part of their plans for the tournament.