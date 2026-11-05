WPL 2027: MI looking like serious title contenders after player auction, says Anjum Chopra

Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians have won the Women's Premier League title in 2023 and 2025 season.

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Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI will take on Smriti Mandhana's RCB in WPL 2027 opener on January 14. (Photo: IANS)

WPL 2027: Harmanpreet Kaur’sMumbai Indians will take on Women’s Premier League (WPL) defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru led by Smriti Mandhana in the 2027 season opener at Kotambi in Vadodara on January 14. The WPL title winners have alternated between MI and RCB in the last four seasons with Nita Ambani’s side winning the 2023 and 2025 editions.

MI will be looking to maintain this record in the WPL 2027 season and after the Player Auction last week, former India cricketer Anjum Chopra believes they will be serious title contenders. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Match Centre Live Auction Special’, Anjum Chopra broke down MI’s auction plan.

“MI entered the auction with a set plan of filling the power-hitter role, someone who can open the innings and bat in an aggressive manner. They initially tried going after Kiran Navgire, but she ended up joining DC. Then they moved to Shweta Sehrawat and got her without facing any challenges. They have also signed many other young players who can fit into the opening slot in case Shweta doesn’t deliver,” Anjum Chopra told JioStar.

“Disha Kasat and Sanika Chalke are both very talented players, so the MI team management will have a good problem on their hands when they sit down to decide their opening combination. This squad that MI have built post the auction is a perfect blend of experience and youth, and they are looking like serious title contenders,” she added.

Anjum, who turned out in 12 Tests, 127 ODIs and 18 T20Is for Team India, praised MI’s scouting system for picking unknown talent at every WPL auction. “MI’s scouting system deserves a lot of credit. Every auction, they find players nobody else is talking about, and within a season or two, those same players become household names. This time they bought six Indian players, and what stands out is how smartly they spent. What MI do well is that they do not just buy talent, they back it.

“They give these youngsters a clear role and let them grow, which is why so many of them come through their system and become superstars. With Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr and Harmanpreet Kaur in the squad, the younger ones have the perfect environment to learn. The wicketkeeping choice between Rahila Firdous and Latika Inamdar is a good problem to have. Rahila was really good with the gloves last season, but it is too early to judge her batting, so MI will back her. Latika has had an amazing domestic season, and if Rahila doesn’t do well, MI have a capable backup in her. This is how MI have built their success over the years, and their scouting team is a big reason for it,” Anjum felt.

Mark your calendars, folks ️ #TATAWPL 2027 fixtures are out with defending champions @RCBTweets and @mipaltan kicking things off in Vadodara Which match are you looking forward to the most? https://t.co/plbt6PLPFj — Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) November 4, 2026

New head coach Luke Williams influence on MI squad: Abhinav Mukund

Former India batter Abhinav Mukund believes there is a stamp of new head coach Luke Williams on the MI squad ahead of WPL 2027. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Match Centre Live Auction Special’, Mukund opened on MI’s improved squad balance.

“I feel like this MI side has a much better balance to it from last season and I also like the fact that their new head coach Luke Williams, who was previously with RCB, has picked players that he feels will add value and strengthen this squad. They picked up Disha Kasat, who worked closely with him at RCB, and the trade move for Tara Norris as well is quite impressive.

“Tara was working with Luke in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Hundred. So, the Luke Williams effect is already showing in their squad. Tara’s addition has given MI the option of not being forced to play Shabnim Ismail in the playing XI. That was a big problem for them last year, where they could not figure out their four overseas options. Tara is an associate player, which gives the two-time champions the opportunity to field five overseas players, which is a win-win situation for them as a team. And this squad they have built for WPL 2027 is a huge upgrade from last year,” Mukund told JioStar