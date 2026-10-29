Why RCB bid Rs 1.05 crore for Sophie Molineux and still signed injured Jess Jonassen? Coach Malolan Rangarajan explains

RCB coach Malolan Rangarajan explains why RCB bid Rs 1.05 cr for Sophie Molineux and signed Jess Jonassen despite injury. RCB to defend WPL title from Jan 14.

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RCB head coach Malolan Rangarajan on Sophie Molineux's bid (Photo: X)

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced their squad for the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 season, with a mix of experienced overseas stars and Indian talent as they bid to defend their title. Among their key signings are Australian all-rounder Jess Jonassen, Chloe Tryon and India international Tejal Hasabnis.

RCB head coach Malolan Rangarajan also opened up about the franchise’s auction strategy, including its attempt to bring back Australia captain Sophie Molineux. Speaking on JioStar’s Match Centre Live Auction Special, Rangarajan explained why the team pushed hard for Molineux and why Jonassen remained an important target despite her current injury concerns.

RCB coach explains Sophie Molineux bid

RCB were keen to retain Molineux after their title-winning campaign but could not secure her services. Rangarajan said the franchise made a strong effort within its available budget and was prepared to spend most of its remaining purse on the Australian spinner.

“When you have Rs 1.15 crores and you go till 1.05 for her, I think we did the best we could to get her back. We also have to recognise that we did win the championship last year. So, we would have loved to have her in our squad, and we tried to demonstrate that. But I wish Sophie the very best when she plays for UP, a gun cricketer. We would have liked her, but again, that’s how the auction works, and we had other players also that we were looking at,” Rangarajan said.

Molineux eventually joined UP Warriorz, leaving RCB to explore other options to strengthen their bowling attack.

Why RCB signed Jess Jonassen despite injury concerns

Jonassen was another major addition to the Bengaluru squad. The Australian all-rounder has opted out of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) while recovering from an injury, but RCB expect her to be available for the WPL.

Rangarajan said the franchise had considered her fitness situation before making the decision. He also highlighted the different roles Jonassen can fill in the team.

“She has opted not to play the WBBL now because she is nursing an injury. The information we have at the moment is that she’s going to be fit by the end of December, and she’ll play a couple of domestic List-A games in Australia and should be fit in time for the WPL. JJ is a very experienced player. We’re aware of her current fitness status, but we still wanted her. Similarly with Sophie also. We were very aware of what we were going to sign up for. So, if required, we also have all our backup plans ready. I’d like to focus on JJ the player and the way she improves our team. A left-arm spinner who is a powerplay option for us through the middle and death, and more importantly, bats anywhere between four and six. So very, very happy to have JJ in the team.”

RCB look to defend WPL title

Jonassen’s left-arm spin and batting ability give RCB another option across different stages of a match. The franchise will hope her experience helps balance the side as it prepares for the new season.

With their squad now completed, RCB will aim to carry their title-winning form into WPL 2027, scheduled from January 14 to February 7, LIVE on JioHotstar and the Star Sports Network. Their plans will also depend on the fitness of key players as the tournament approaches.