WPL 2027 Schedule Announced! RCB to face Mumbai Indians in season opener, check full fixtures, dates, venues and timing

WPL 2027 Schedule: BCCI announces full fixtures for WPL Season 5 from 14 January to 7 February 2027. Check full schedule, dates, venues and timings.

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WPL 2027 Schedule Announced: Check full fixtures, dates, venues, timings (Photo: BCCI)

WPL 2027 Schedule Announced: Good news for women’s cricket fans. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the full schedule for the fifth season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). WPL 2027 will be played from 14 January to 7 February 2027.

This time, the tournament will be played at only two venues – Vadodara and Mumbai. A total of 22 matches will be played. 11 matches will be played in Vadodara and 11 matches will be played in Mumbai. All matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Opening Match: Defending champions RCB vs MI in Vadodara

The new season will start in Vadodara on Thursday, 14 January. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on former champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match. It will be a blockbuster start to the season, as both teams are the most successful teams in WPL history.

The Vadodara leg will run from 14 January to 24 January. In these 11 days, 11 matches will be played. All five teams – RCB, MI, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz – will get a chance to make a strong start and find their rhythm.

Mumbai leg to start from 26 January at Brabourne

After the Vadodara leg, the action will shift to Mumbai. The Cricket Club of India (CCI) Brabourne Stadium will host the remaining matches from 26 January.

The league stage will continue in Mumbai till 3 February. There will be a one-day break on 25 January and 4 February. The Mumbai leg will also have 11 matches, including the league stage and the playoffs.

Eliminator and final, race for the title

The race for the title will get serious in the last week. The Eliminator will be played on Friday, 5 February in Mumbai. In this match, the teams finishing second and third on the points table will fight for a place in the Final.

The team that tops the league standings will get direct entry into the Final. The Final will be played on Sunday, 7 February at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. That day we will get the new champion of WPL 2027.

What to expect from WPL 2027?

Five franchises will fight for the trophy. RCB will look to defend their title. MI will look to win their third title. Delhi Capitals, who have reached the final many times but never won, will again try to break their jinx. Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will also look for their first title.

With big stars, young Indian talent and overseas players, the fifth edition promises to be the biggest and most exciting season so far.

WPL 2027 Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Vaishnavi Sharma, Tara Norris, Disha Kasat, Bharti Rawal, Latika Inamdar, Akshita Bhagar, Shweta Sehrawat, Saanika Chalke.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Ellyse Perry, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen, Tejal Hasabnis, Sayali Satghare, Chloe Tryon, Prema Rawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Kumar Prathyoosha.

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Marzianne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sree Charani, Deeya Yadav, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Annabel Sutherland, Kiran Navgire, Uma Kashvi, Kirstie Gordon, Nazma Khan.

UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Pratika Rawal, Sophie Molineux, Grace Harris, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana, Sahana Pawar, Manali Dakshini, Kathryn Bryce, Asha Sobhana.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jintimani Kalita, G. Kamalini, Orla Prendergast, Samaira Raghav.

TATA WPL 2027 Full Schedule:

Match No. Day Date Time (IST) Home Team Away Team Venue 1 Thu 14 Jan 2027 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai Indians Vadodara 2 Fri 15 Jan 2027 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants UP Warriorz Vadodara 3 Sat 16 Jan 2027 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vadodara 4 Sun 17 Jan 2027 7:30 PM UP Warriorz Mumbai Indians Vadodara 5 Mon 18 Jan 2027 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants Delhi Capitals Vadodara 6 Tue 19 Jan 2027 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru UP Warriorz Vadodara 7 Wed 20 Jan 2027 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants Mumbai Indians Vadodara 8 Thu 21 Jan 2027 7:30 PM UP Warriorz Delhi Capitals Vadodara 9 Fri 22 Jan 2027 7:30 PM Gujarat Giants Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vadodara 10 Sat 23 Jan 2027 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Vadodara 11 Sun 24 Jan 2027 7:30 PM UP Warriorz Gujarat Giants Vadodara 12 Tue 26 Jan 2027 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai – CCI 13 Wed 27 Jan 2027 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Gujarat Giants Mumbai – CCI 14 Thu 28 Jan 2027 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians UP Warriorz Mumbai – CCI 15 Fri 29 Jan 2027 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Capitals Mumbai – CCI 16 Sat 30 Jan 2027 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Gujarat Giants Mumbai – CCI 17 Sun 31 Jan 2027 7:30 PM UP Warriorz Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai – CCI 18 Mon 01 Feb 2027 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Mumbai – CCI 19 Tue 02 Feb 2027 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Giants Mumbai – CCI 20 Wed 03 Feb 2027 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals UP Warriorz Mumbai – CCI Eliminator Fri 05 Feb 2027 7:30 PM TBC (2nd Place) TBC (3rd Place) Mumbai – CCI Final Sun 07 Feb 2027 7:30 PM TBC (1st Place) TBC (Eliminator Winner) Mumbai – CCI

Please note that this schedule may be subject to change for any reason as may be required in the sole discretion of BCCI.