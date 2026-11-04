WPL 2027 Schedule Announced! RCB to face Mumbai Indians in season opener, check full fixtures, dates, venues and timing

WPL 2027 Schedule Announced: Good news for women’s cricket fans. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the full schedule for the fifth season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). WPL 2027 will be played from 14 January to 7 February 2027.
This time, the tournament will be played at only two venues – Vadodara and Mumbai. A total of 22 matches will be played. 11 matches will be played in Vadodara and 11 matches will be played in Mumbai. All matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.
The new season will start in Vadodara on Thursday, 14 January. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on former champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match. It will be a blockbuster start to the season, as both teams are the most successful teams in WPL history.
The Vadodara leg will run from 14 January to 24 January. In these 11 days, 11 matches will be played. All five teams – RCB, MI, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz – will get a chance to make a strong start and find their rhythm.
After the Vadodara leg, the action will shift to Mumbai. The Cricket Club of India (CCI) Brabourne Stadium will host the remaining matches from 26 January.
The league stage will continue in Mumbai till 3 February. There will be a one-day break on 25 January and 4 February. The Mumbai leg will also have 11 matches, including the league stage and the playoffs.
The race for the title will get serious in the last week. The Eliminator will be played on Friday, 5 February in Mumbai. In this match, the teams finishing second and third on the points table will fight for a place in the Final.
The team that tops the league standings will get direct entry into the Final. The Final will be played on Sunday, 7 February at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. That day we will get the new champion of WPL 2027.
Five franchises will fight for the trophy. RCB will look to defend their title. MI will look to win their third title. Delhi Capitals, who have reached the final many times but never won, will again try to break their jinx. Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will also look for their first title.
With big stars, young Indian talent and overseas players, the fifth edition promises to be the biggest and most exciting season so far.
Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Vaishnavi Sharma, Tara Norris, Disha Kasat, Bharti Rawal, Latika Inamdar, Akshita Bhagar, Shweta Sehrawat, Saanika Chalke.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Ellyse Perry, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Jess Jonassen, Tejal Hasabnis, Sayali Satghare, Chloe Tryon, Prema Rawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Kumar Prathyoosha.
Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Marzianne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sree Charani, Deeya Yadav, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Annabel Sutherland, Kiran Navgire, Uma Kashvi, Kirstie Gordon, Nazma Khan.
UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning (c), Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Pratika Rawal, Sophie Molineux, Grace Harris, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana, Sahana Pawar, Manali Dakshini, Kathryn Bryce, Asha Sobhana.
Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jintimani Kalita, G. Kamalini, Orla Prendergast, Samaira Raghav.
|Match No.
|Day
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Venue
|1
|Thu
|14 Jan 2027
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Mumbai Indians
|Vadodara
|2
|Fri
|15 Jan 2027
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Giants
|UP Warriorz
|Vadodara
|3
|Sat
|16 Jan 2027
|7:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Vadodara
|4
|Sun
|17 Jan 2027
|7:30 PM
|UP Warriorz
|Mumbai Indians
|Vadodara
|5
|Mon
|18 Jan 2027
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Giants
|Delhi Capitals
|Vadodara
|6
|Tue
|19 Jan 2027
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|UP Warriorz
|Vadodara
|7
|Wed
|20 Jan 2027
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Giants
|Mumbai Indians
|Vadodara
|8
|Thu
|21 Jan 2027
|7:30 PM
|UP Warriorz
|Delhi Capitals
|Vadodara
|9
|Fri
|22 Jan 2027
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Giants
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Vadodara
|10
|Sat
|23 Jan 2027
|7:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai Indians
|Vadodara
|11
|Sun
|24 Jan 2027
|7:30 PM
|UP Warriorz
|Gujarat Giants
|Vadodara
|12
|Tue
|26 Jan 2027
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Mumbai – CCI
|13
|Wed
|27 Jan 2027
|7:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Gujarat Giants
|Mumbai – CCI
|14
|Thu
|28 Jan 2027
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|UP Warriorz
|Mumbai – CCI
|15
|Fri
|29 Jan 2027
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai – CCI
|16
|Sat
|30 Jan 2027
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Gujarat Giants
|Mumbai – CCI
|17
|Sun
|31 Jan 2027
|7:30 PM
|UP Warriorz
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Mumbai – CCI
|18
|Mon
|01 Feb 2027
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai – CCI
|19
|Tue
|02 Feb 2027
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Gujarat Giants
|Mumbai – CCI
|20
|Wed
|03 Feb 2027
|7:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|UP Warriorz
|Mumbai – CCI
|Eliminator
|Fri
|05 Feb 2027
|7:30 PM
|TBC (2nd Place)
|TBC (3rd Place)
|Mumbai – CCI
|Final
|Sun
|07 Feb 2027
|7:30 PM
|TBC (1st Place)
|TBC (Eliminator Winner)
|Mumbai – CCI
Please note that this schedule may be subject to change for any reason as may be required in the sole discretion of BCCI.
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