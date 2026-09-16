WPL 2027 season set to begin on January 14, player auction on…

BCCI has announced the key dates for WPL 2027, including the retention deadline and player auction date. Here’s everything you need to know.

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RCB players celebrate with the trophy after their team’s victory in the WPL 2026 final. (Photo: IANS)

WPL 2027: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the key dates for the fifth edition of the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL). The 2027 season will be played from January 14 to February 7, 2027, with the five franchises now starting their preparations for the new campaign.

Since its launch, the WPL has brought several of the biggest names in women’s cricket together in one T20 competition. The upcoming season will mark another important chapter as the teams begin planning their squads.

BCCI sets WPL 2027 retention deadline

The five franchises will first have to finalise their retained players by September 28, 2026. This will be an important step as teams look to assess their existing squads before heading into the player auction.

Once the retention lists are finalised, franchises will know which positions still need attention. They can then use the auction to fill those gaps and put together their squads for the 2027 season.

WPL 2027 player auction in Kochi

The TATA WPL Player Auction is scheduled for October 28, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Kochi. The five teams will be looking to add players to their squads and cover the positions left open after the retention process.

The auction will give the franchises a chance to make the changes they need before the new season. Teams will also have to keep an eye on their squad balance while making their picks on the day.

RCB begin as defending champions

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will head into WPL 2027 as the defending champions after winning their second WPL title in 2026.

RCB defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the final in Vadodara after successfully chasing a target of 204 runs. Delhi posted 203/4 after being asked to bat first, but RCB completed the chase in 19.4 overs.

Smriti Mandhana played a major role in the victory, scoring 87 off 41 balls, while Georgia Voll contributed 79 off 54 balls. The win also added another title to RCB’s WPL record after their previous triumph in 2024.

Mandhana among top performers in WPL 2026

Smriti Mandhana was also the leading run-scorer during the 2026 campaign, finishing the season with 377 runs.

In the bowling department, Sophie Devine and Nandani Sharma stood out with 17 wickets each, making them two of the leading performers of the season.

With both dates now announced, the five franchises can start preparing for the new season. The retention decisions will come first, followed by the auction in Kochi, as teams look to finalise their squads ahead of the WPL 2027 campaign in January.