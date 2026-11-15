WPL 2027: Wankhede Stadium to host Mumbai leg instead of Brabourne Stadium, BCCI confirms

The BCCI has confirmed a venue change for the Mumbai leg of WPL 2027, with Wankhede Stadium replacing Brabourne Stadium. Check the revised venue details, schedule and reason behind the change.

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WPL 2027: Wankhede Stadium to host Mumbai leg (Photo: BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday said that the iconic Wankhede Stadium will now host the Mumbai leg of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 instead of the Brabourne Stadium. The tournament will still be played on the same dates and schedules but the venue has been changed.

The fifth edition of the WPL is scheduled to take place from January 14 to February 7, 2027. Vadodara and Mumbai will host the tournament, with the opening leg set to be played at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara before the action moves to Mumbai.

The decision to shift the Mumbai matches comes because Brabourne Stadium, which is managed by the Cricket Club of India (CCI), will also host the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in the T20 format in February. The BCCI felt that the short gap between the two tournaments would not give the pitch enough time to recover.

WPL 2027 Mumbai Leg Shifted To Wankhede Stadium

As per the revised venue plan, the first leg of WPL 2027 will be held in Vadodara from January 14 to 24. Mumbai will host the second leg from January 26 until the final on February 7.

Brabourne Stadium was originally selected to host the Mumbai leg, including league matches, the Eliminator and the final. However, the BCCI has now moved all 11 matches to Wankhede Stadium following a request from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the Mumbai leg of the Women’s Premier League 2027 will now be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, instead of the Brabourne Stadium at the Cricket Club of India (CCI). The dates and fixtures will remain unchanged,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Why Did BCCI Change The WPL 2027 Venue?

The main reason behind the change is the upcoming ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027. Brabourne Stadium is also scheduled to host the first edition of the T20 tournament, which begins on February 14.

Under the original WPL schedule, the Mumbai leg was supposed to finish on February 7. This would have left only a short window for the pitch to recover before the international competition begins.

“As CCI is also scheduled to host the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027, commencing on 14 February, the interval between the conclusion of the TATA WPL and the start of the multi-nation tournament would not provide sufficient time for the pitches to recover,” the board added.

The BCCI further confirmed that the venue change was made after receiving a request from the ICC. The WPL Committee has approved the revised arrangement, with Wankhede Stadium now set to host all 11 Mumbai-leg matches.

Mumbai To Host WPL 2027 Final

With the revised plan, Wankhede Stadium will host the closing stage of the tournament, including the Eliminator and the final. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had earlier requested the BCCI to consider its venue for hosting matches in case of changes to future schedules.

The shift will give Wankhede Stadium an opportunity to host the decisive matches of the fifth WPL season, while the overall tournament calendar remains unchanged.