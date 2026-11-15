WPL 2027: Wankhede Stadium to host Mumbai leg, playoffs shifted from Brabourne

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the Mumbai leg of the Women’s Premier League 2027, including the Eliminator and the final, after the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced a change in venues on Sunday, November 15. The matches were originally scheduled to take place at the Brabourne Stadium, operated by the Cricket Club of India.

The decision follows a request from the International Cricket Council, with the CCI set to host the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy from February 14. With only a week between the WPL final on February 7 and the start of the multi-nation tournament, the organisers felt that the Brabourne pitches would not have enough time to recover.

The change will not affect the dates or fixtures of the fifth edition of the WPL. Wankhede Stadium will host all 11 matches of the Mumbai leg, which will begin on January 26 with a contest between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.

The Mumbai leg will continue until February 3, when Delhi Capitals take on UP Warriorz in the final league match. The knockout stage will then begin with the Eliminator on February 5, while the final is scheduled for February 7. The team finishing at the top of the points table will qualify directly for the final, while the second- and third-placed teams will compete in the Eliminator for the other spot.

The 2027 edition of the WPL will begin in Vadodara on January 14, with RCB taking on MI in the tournament opener. The BCA Stadium in Kotambi will host the first 11 matches, with the Vadodara leg concluding on January 24 before the tournament moves to Mumbai.

The fifth season will feature 22 matches involving five teams, with Vadodara and Mumbai hosting 11 matches each. All matches are scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Wankhede Stadium is a familiar venue for Mumbai Indians, who play their home matches there. The ground has also hosted several major international and domestic cricket events over the years.