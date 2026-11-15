WPL 2027: Wankhede Stadium to host Mumbai leg, playoffs shifted from Brabourne

The venue change includes the Eliminator and final, with the tournament schedule and match dates remaining unchanged

Edited by: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: November 15, 2026, 2:17 PM IST
WPL 2027: Wankhede Stadium to host Mumbai leg, playoffs shifted from Brabourne
Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the Mumbai leg of the Women’s Premier League 2027, including the Eliminator and the final, after the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced a change in venues on Sunday, November 15. The matches were originally scheduled to take place at the Brabourne Stadium, operated by the Cricket Club of India.

The decision follows a request from the International Cricket Council, with the CCI set to host the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy from February 14. With only a week between the WPL final on February 7 and the start of the multi-nation tournament, the organisers felt that the Brabourne pitches would not have enough time to recover.

Read more: WPL 2027 Schedule Announced! RCB to face Mumbai Indians in season opener, check full fixtures, dates, venues and timing

The change will not affect the dates or fixtures of the fifth edition of the WPL. Wankhede Stadium will host all 11 matches of the Mumbai leg, which will begin on January 26 with a contest between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.

The Mumbai leg will continue until February 3, when Delhi Capitals take on UP Warriorz in the final league match. The knockout stage will then begin with the Eliminator on February 5, while the final is scheduled for February 7. The team finishing at the top of the points table will qualify directly for the final, while the second- and third-placed teams will compete in the Eliminator for the other spot.

The 2027 edition of the WPL will begin in Vadodara on January 14, with RCB taking on MI in the tournament opener. The BCA Stadium in Kotambi will host the first 11 matches, with the Vadodara leg concluding on January 24 before the tournament moves to Mumbai.

The fifth season will feature 22 matches involving five teams, with Vadodara and Mumbai hosting 11 matches each. All matches are scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Wankhede Stadium is a familiar venue for Mumbai Indians, who play their home matches there. The ground has also hosted several major international and domestic cricket events over the years.

WPL 2027 schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST)
January 14 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Vadodara 7:30 PM
January 15 Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Vadodara 7:30 PM
January 16 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vadodara 7:30 PM
January 17 UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Vadodara 7:30 PM
January 18 Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Vadodara 7:30 PM
January 19 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Vadodara 7:30 PM
January 20 Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Vadodara 7:30 PM
January 21 UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Vadodara 7:30 PM
January 22 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vadodara 7:30 PM
January 23 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Vadodara 7:30 PM
January 24 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Vadodara 7:30 PM
January 26 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM
January 27 Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM
January 28 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM
January 29 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM
January 30 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM
January 31 UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM
February 1 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM
February 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM
February 3 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM
February 5 Eliminator Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM
February 7 Final Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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