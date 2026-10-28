WPL Auction 2027 Live Streaming Info: Where, When, How to watch Women’s Premier League Team Auction for WPL Teams on TV Telecast, Online Mobile, Auction Purse

Women's Premier League 2027 player auction is set to take place in Kochi on Wednesday with 146 players up for grabs to fill 27 slots.

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WPL 2027 player auction is set to take place in Kochi on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI/WPL)

WPL Auction 2027: A total of 146 players will go under the hammer when the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 player auction takes place in Kochi on Wednesday evening. The five WPL teams have about 27 slots to fill in this mini auction ahead of the next season starting in January.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini, all-rounder Sneh Rana, middle-order batter Tejal Hasabnis and Australian captain Sophie Molineux will be some of the top draws to watch out at the WPL 2027 player auctions. Apart from them, England’s Sophia Dunkley and Australian all-rounder Grace Harris will also be some of the big names to come up for bidding on Wednesday.

The auction is being held on the same day as the third and final ODI match between Smriti Mandhana’s India women team against Zimbabwe at BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara. Among the other players to watch will be 16-year-old Mumbai batter Ira Jadhav, who smashed 346 off 157 balls for her domestic side against Meghalaya in the Women’s Under-19 One-Day tournament last year. Jadhav could be one of the top draws in the uncapped section.

The five WPL teams – champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals – have 27 spots to fill during the auction and 20 of which are reserved for Indians.

Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Follow the Blues: The Dawn of Captain Smriti’, new Indian captain Mandhana elaborated on the role of the WPL in identifying players for the future, “The WPL has been a huge benefit in that we have found quite a few players in the WPL, but now it’s our responsibility to figure out how we take them forward and make them into bigger match-winners. We definitely have exciting talent in our team right now. We have eight to nine people aged 19-24, which is pretty exciting. They have all played good cricket during the India A series. We have followed everything, and they have played very good cricket. So now it’s on us to take them forward and make them lead the way for India.”

The Warriorz will have the biggest purse going into the auction with Rs 3.75 crore, followed by Gujarat Giants (Rs 1.25 crore). Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru led by Mandhana have Rs 1.15 crore left in the bank, while Delhi Capitals have Rs 1.10 crore. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians have the smallest purse, at Rs 90 lakh.

RCB, DC and Gujarat Giants – the three teams that qualified for the WPL 2026 playoffs, retained most of their core players and needed to fill only a few slots. RCB will have their Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry available for the season as well. The fifth season of the WPL will take place from January 14 to February 7, 2027.

LIGHTS. CAMERA. AUCTION. Everything you need to know about the TATA WPL 2027 Auction in just 100 seconds, with @swedhabaahal! #TATAWPL Auction WED, 28th OCT, 5 PM on Star Sports & JioHotstar | #WPLAuction https://t.co/N7EIzMiMg0 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 28, 2026

Here are all the details about WPL 2027 Player Auction…

When will WPL 2027 Player Auction take place?

The WPL 2027 Player Auction is set to take place on Wednesday, October 28.

Where will WPL 2027 Player Auction take place?

The WPL 2027 Player Auction is set to take place in Kochi this year.

What time will WPL 2027 Player Auction begin?

The WPL 2027 Player Auction will begin at 530pm IST.

How can I watch WPL 2027 Player Auction LIVE on TV in India?

The WPL 2027 Player Auction will be available LIVE on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch live streaming of WPL 2027 Player Auction in India?

The WPL 2027 Player Auction will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar website and app.