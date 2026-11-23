WTC 2025-27 Scenario: How can Shubman Gill’s Team India reach the final after draw in Wellington Test vs NZ

Team India's PCT has slipped to 50 in the WTC 2025-27 Points Table after their draw in the first Test vs New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday.

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Team India settled for draw in the 1st Tst vs New Zealand in Wellington on Monday. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st Test: Shubman Gill’s Team India had to settle for a draw in the opening game of the two-match Test series against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday. Even after taking a first-innings lead of 352, Indians failed to bowl out the Black Caps as the home side ended on 239 for 5 in 120 overs of play.

It was India’s second successive draw in the World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 campaign after their stalemate against Sri Lanka in their last Test in Colombo earlier this year. The draw on Monday has brought down India’s PCT from 51.52 to 50 as they have 72 points with 5 wins, 4 losses and 2 draws in 12 Tests so far.

Former WTC winners New Zealand have climbed back to third place with a PCT of 66.67 with 4 wins, 1 loss and 2 draws for 56 points in 7 Tests. Defending champions South Africa have climbed back to the top spot after their nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Test and have a PCT of 75 with 6 wins and 2 losses in 8 Tests in their campaign.

Pat Cummins-led Australia are in the second spot with PCT of 69.23 with 9 wins and 4 losses in 13 Tests.

New Zealand fall outside the top two on the #WTC27 standings with a draw against India in Wellington Try out the World Test Championship standings predictor to see where your team could finish https://t.co/T8iyDajWzL https://t.co/HNkLJEmeaa — ICC (@ICC) November 23, 2026

What India need to do to reach WTC 2025-27 final?

After a 2-2 drawn series against England, India found themselves under pressure following a 0-2 home series loss to South Africa. The two-time WTC runners-up have crossed the halfway stage of their campaign with plenty of ground to make up.

India needed the best possible start in Sri Lanka before their challenges against New Zealand (away) and Australia (home). A brilliant comeback century from Devdutt Padikkal and classic spin bowling from Manav Suthar gave them a brilliant win in Galle. They looked well placed to make it 2-0 in Colombo, but a resilient Sri Lankan fightback led by Sonal Dinusha’s twin tons saw the second Test end in a draw.

India face an uphill task to break into the top two after the stalemate against New Zealand. Despite posting a mammoth 720 for 9 and taking a 352-run lead, they were unable to bowl out the resolute New Zealand batters.

India have one more match against New Zealand. Their quest to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at home could also boost their chances of reaching the WTC 2027 Final.

Indians will need to win their remaining 6 Tests to get their PCT up to at least 70 and stand chance of reaching their third final. They have one Test against New Zealand coming up at Hagley Oval in Christchurch and five Tests at home against Australia in the BGT.

Shubman Gill calls for rethink over saliva ban

Indian skipper Shubman Gill, who was left frustrated after a second successive draw, called on the International Cricket Council to rethink on the saliva ban on the cricket ball. “We are way past Covid times. There was a rule that you can’t apply saliva to shine the ball. It’s been 7-8 years now, I still don’t understand why they are not allowing it,” Gill said in the post-match press conference on Monday.

“Our first ball, I think after 25-30 overs, the ball became very soft. I think they also complained,” Gill said.

“We saw this in England as well. In the first 3-4 matches, we gave a slightly different ball in the Oval,” he added.

India will take on New Zealand in the 2nd Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from Friday.