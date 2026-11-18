WTC 2025-27 Scenario: What Shubman Gill’s Team India need from NZ Tests to reach final

Tom Latham's Black Caps are currently leading WTC 2025-27 Points Table while Team India are in 4th place ahead of first Test in Wellington from Thursday.

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India's Dhruv Jurel and KL Rahul at a training session at Basin Reserve in Wellington. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st Test: Two-time World Test Championships (WTC) runners-up are bidding to reach another final in 2027 after missing out in the 2025 edition. But the path to the WTC 2025-27 at the Oval next year is not going to be an easy one for Shubman Gill’s side as they get ready to face New Zealand in a two-match Test series with the first game beginning at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday.

Indians are currently in 4th place on the WTC 2025-27 Points Table with 5 wins and 4 losses in their 11 Tests so far to have a PCT of 51.52 per cent. They have 7 Tests remaining in the current cycle – 2 against New Zealand followed by 5 Tests at home against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2027 series.

If they manage to win all 7 Tests without dropping any over-rate points, their PCT can reach a maximum of 70.37 per cent with six wins and a draw it will be 66.67 and with six wins and one loss it will be 64.81 per cent only.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka fall further behind after costly #WTC27 points deductions. West Indies move to seventh on the ICC World Test Championship table

#WorldTestChampionship | #WindiesCricket | #MeniInMaroon | #Gameyaaad https://t.co/SK2rXVsYBX — gameyaaad (@gameyaaad) November 17, 2026

But the good news for India is that if Australia win only five out of their remaining 9 Tests (including 5 against India) and New Zealand only manage to win only six out of remaining 10 Tests (losing 5), both their PCT can drop below 64.81 per cent, giving Team India an outside chance of reaching the final.

Former champions New Zealand are currently on top

WTC 2021 winners New Zealand are currently leading the Points Table with 4 wins in 6 Tests with 1 draw and 1 loss so far. Tom Latham’s side have 10 Tests remaining – 2 against India, apart from those against Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

They will be four out of their remaining 10 Tests in Australia, where they have lost 10 out of their last 12 Tests. With six wins and three losses they will finish with PCT of 64.58 while 7 wins and 3 losses will leave them at 70.83.

Need to get out of comfort zone to play WTC Final: Morne Morkel

Team India bowling coach and former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel made it clear that the Indians will need to get out of their ‘comfort zone’ if they hope to reach their third WTC final. Morkel admitted that the Test team are still finding their feet after retirement of legends like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin.

“I think we as a Test team, a red-ball team, yes, we were finding our feet after losing quite a big chunk of players, but there has been a lot of hurt and disappointment in this dressing room in terms of how certain results have gone our way, certain ways we have played the game,” Morkel said in the pre-match press conference in Wellington on Wednesday.

“I am not saying we didn’t do it in the past; for us to play in that final, we need to push ourselves now, a little bit harder. Take ourselves a little bit more out of our comfort zone and go to a place potentially where we have not been before. So if that allows us, or if the opportunity or the moment is crying out for a guy to bowl an extra two or three overs, to, you know, play the enforcer role, do the hard work into the wind, that is going to be needed,” Morkel added.

The first India vs New Zealand Test will be played in Wellington from November 19 with the second scheduled at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from November 27.