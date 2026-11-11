WTC fixtures for next two cycles set to be finalised in on-going ICC Board meeting in Bali

The ICC Board meeting has begun today and it is due to run until Wednesday, November 15 at Indonesia

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Players of South Africa lift the mace after winning the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 against Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, England, on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Photo: IANS/X/@ICC)

Fixtures for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship editions for the 2027 to 2029 and 2029 to 2031 cycles are due to be submitted in the on-going ICC Board meetings which begins today in Bali. Indonesia is hosting the meet for the first very first time as they try to find ways for the growth of cricket in the country.

The ICC Board and Committee members will also submit the windows for all the men’s international events from 2028 to 2035. After a thorough review, with respect to the franchise leagues around the world, the top bosses will approve the framework.

“ICC World Test Championship match-ups will be proposed for the 2027-29 and 2029-31 cycles, while windows for all established ICC major men’s events for 2028-35 will be submitted for approval,” an ICC press release read.

Two separate committees, the Franchise League Review Group and the Governance Review Committee will also give their first feedbacks since being formed in the ICC annual conference earlier this year.

The Franchise League Review Group will be involved in the meeting in order to finds ways to protect and strengthen the international matches amid the rising number of franchise competitions around the globe.

“The Franchise League Review Group has set out to consider ways to enhance the current ICC sanctioning framework of regulations that further protect and strengthen the ecosystem to address new challenges arising from the increasing number of franchise leagues,” the release added.

The Governance Review Committee will submit a proper report of ICC’s governance review.

On this occasion, ICC Chairman Jay Shah stated that this meeting highlights the strength of the global governing body.

“The ICC Board and Committee meetings demonstrate the strength of the ICC as the sport’s global governing body. Bringing together a diverse group of Directors and Chief Executives representing members from across the world provides an important opportunity to exchange perspectives, strengthen collaboration and shape the future of our sport,” Jay Shah said.

Indonesia hosting the ICC Board meeting means a lot to the nation which has recently taken significant steps for the growth of cricket. They have been investing heavily to improve their infrastructure and sending their senior and youth teams to multinational tournaments.

The senior women’s team featured in the Asia Cup a few months ago while the U-19 women’s team also qualified for the continental tournament. Indonesia is currently working hard for the development of the Bali International Oval which will host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in 2027.