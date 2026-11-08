‘Ya main ye pehnunga, ya bowling karunga’: Former India coach Paras Mhambrey reveals Mohammed Shami’s funny GPS vest story

Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has shared a funny story about Mohammed Shami's dislike for wearing a GPS tracking vest during training sessions.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/ya-main-ye-pehnunga-ya-bowling-karunga-former-india-coach-paras-mhambrey-reveals-mohammed-shamis-funny-gps-vest-story-8543145/ Copy

Former India coach Paras Mhambrey reveals Mohammed Shami's funny GPS vest story (Photo: X)

Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has shared an interesting story about Mohammed Shami. The fast bowler didn’t like wearing a GPS tracking vest during training sessions, Mhambrey said. Mhambrey, who worked with the Indian team between 2021 and 2024, also praised Shami’s bowling skills and explained what made him one of India’s finest fast bowlers.

Shami has recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a 13-year stint in the longest format. In his 64 matches he took 229 wickets with six five-wicket bags.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Mhambrey recalled how Shami would often refuse to wear the GPS vest during practice. The equipment was used by the support staff to track players’ workload and collect fitness data, but the pacer was never comfortable with it.

Paras Mhambrey Reveals Mohammed Shami’s Funny GPS Vest Story

Mhambrey said the trainers would regularly ask Shami to wear the tracking vest, but the fast bowler had his own way of responding. He would complain that the equipment caused itching and make it clear that he preferred bowling without it.

The former bowling coach remembered one particular exchange between Shami and the trainer.

“Shami Bhai, pehen lo yaar” (Shami Bhai, please wear it).

Shami would reply, “Nahi yaar, mujhe khujli hoti hai. Ya main ye pehnunga, ya bowling karunga.” (It itches. Either I wear this or I bowl.)

Mhambrey said he enjoyed these conversations because they reflected Shami’s natural sense of humour. He also described the pacer as someone who remained close to his family and friends and preferred spending time at home rather than going out during tours.

Mhambrey Praises Shami’s Bowling Skills

Beyond his funny personality, Mhambrey highlighted the qualities that made Shami a difficult bowler to face. He explained that the fast bowler understood his preparation better than anyone and did not need too many instructions from the coaching staff.

Instead, Shami preferred receiving important details about opposition batters, including their scoring areas and dismissal patterns. He would then work out his own plans.

Mhambrey also pointed out that Shami was much quicker than he appeared on television. However, his biggest strength was his ability to keep the seam straight while delivering the ball.

“Then there was the seam. I don’t think anyone else in the world, other than Sreesanth, had that kind of seam presentation. Dead straight,” Mhambrey said.

He explained that Shami’s straight seam made it difficult for batters to predict whether the ball would move in or away after pitching. His control over line and length made him even more dangerous.

Shami made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013. His final appearance came in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia.

The 36-year-old has retired from Tests but will continue playing white-ball cricket, including ODIs, T20s and the IPL. His 229 Test wickets remain among the finest achievements by an Indian fast bowler.