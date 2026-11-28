Yashasvi Jaiswal gets out for duck, breaks Virat Kohli’s unwanted WTC record against New Zealand – WATCH

Yashasvi Jaiswal's duck against New Zealand saw him move past Virat Kohli for the most ducks by an Indian batter in World Test Championship history

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Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks Virat Kohli's unwanted record (Photo: X)

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a forgettable start to India’s first innings in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. The left-handed opener failed to open his account and returned to the pavilion after facing just six deliveries on Saturday. Matt Henry got the better of him with a brilliant delivery, leaving India in trouble early in their reply to New Zealand’s first-innings total of 356. However, Jaiswal’s early dismissal also brought an unwanted record to his name, as he went past former India captain Virat Kohli in the World Test Championship (WTC).

The Indian opener has now registered eight ducks in the WTC, while Kohli had finished with seven during his appearances in the competition.

Matt Henry Sends Yashasvi Jaiswal Back For A Duck

Jaiswal walked out to open the innings with KL Rahul after New Zealand were bowled out for 356 at Hagley Oval. India needed a steady start, but the left-hander could not spend much time at the crease.

Matt Henry produced a delivery that troubled Jaiswal and forced him to return to the dressing room without scoring. The six-ball duck was his eighth in WTC cricket, taking him ahead of Kohli on the unwanted list.

WATCH VIDEO HERE…

A BEAUTY FROM HENRY! Beaten all ends up! Matt Henry gets one through Yashasvi Jaiswal’s defence. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/ZMVn6zRT1y — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 28, 2026

The dismissal came as a setback for India, especially after Jaiswal had scored 85 runs in the first Test at Wellington. He had looked in good touch during that innings, but could not repeat the performance in Christchurch.

Jaiswal Goes Past Kohli In Unwanted WTC Record

With his latest dismissal, Jaiswal now holds the record for the most ducks by an Indian batter in the World Test Championship. Kohli is second on the list with seven, while Cheteshwar Pujara has six ducks.

Most Ducks By Indian Batters In WTC:

Yashasvi Jaiswal – 8

Virat Kohli – 7

Cheteshwar Pujara – 6

Jaiswal has reached this number in 59 innings, making it another unwanted milestone in his young Test career.

Jaiswal Creates Unwanted Record Across SENA Countries

There was another unwanted statistic attached to Jaiswal’s dismissal. Six of his eight ducks in Test cricket have come in SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

He has registered two ducks each in England and Australia, along with one each in South Africa and New Zealand. He has now become the first Indian batter to score a duck in all four of these countries.

Jaiswal is also the sixth Indian cricketer to register a duck in every SENA nation, joining Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.