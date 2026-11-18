Yashasvi Jaiswal has improved his temperament a lot since Under-19 days, says WV Raman ahead of NZ Tests | EXCLUSIVE

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to play his maiden Tests in New Zealand in the two-match series which gets underway at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday.

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Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal at a training session at Basin Reserve in Wellington ahead of the 1st Test vs New Zealand. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal will be bracing for new challenge as he looks to play his first-ever Test match on New Zealand soil as Team India kick off a two-Test series at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. Out of 31 Tests, Jaiswal has played in six countries including India but yet to turn out in New Zealand.

The Indian opener will be coming into the Test series in fine form with a couple of centuries in two Unofficial Tests against New Zealand ‘A’. Jaiswal had scores of 155 not out and 102 in the last two ‘Tests’. But the Rajasthan Royals opener may have to curtail his aggressive game if he hopes to succeed in New Zealand conditions.

Former India opener and fellow southpaw WV Raman spoke exclusively to India.com website ahead of the two-match Test series between India and New Zealand. Raman has full faith in Jaiswal to succeed in New Zealand conditions as well.

“Jaiswal has improved his temperament a lot since his U-19 days. He used to regularly give charge to the pace bowlers in all the formats of the game unlike other youngsters who were afraid how they will look if they got out cheaply. But over the years, he’s done extraordinarily well got runs abroad. So, I don’t see any reason why, he shouldn’t succeed in New Zealand. I believe he will do what he’s done well so far in international cricket and that is adapting to the demands of the venue where he’s playing,” Raman told India.com during an exclusive interview.

Jaiswal had an average of 41.1 while scoring 411 runs in England and average 43.44 while piling up 391 runs in Australia. The 24-year-old Indian opener will now like to convert his form into runs in New Zealand on debut.

How much grass is too much grass? The Basin Reserve has plenty of it, setting the stage for a Test match where the bowlers could have a field day! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test, starting tomorrow, 3:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 18, 2026

India will look to avoid repeat of 2002 series

Team India had a disastrous tour of New Zealand under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly, losing 2-0 and barely tallying 200 in one out of 4 innings. After a dismal run from their batters in the ODI series preceding the Tests this year, Shubman Gill will be looking to avoid a repeat of 2002 humiliation.

“I think the scoreline in the 2002 series is registered too deeply in the Indian cricketing system because it brought in a lot of changes. The way the pitches were prepared was changed, and of course a lot of curators from New Zealand were roped into at that time. But again, that’s something which has happened and a lot of water is passed under the bridge since then. We should realize that international cricket is always about challenging yourself and raising the bar repeatedly,” Raman said.

“What happened in the T20 series was that in the first 2-3 games, the Kiwi bowlers got carried away. They felt bowling short was the best ploy against the Indian batters but they paid the penalty. Then in the ODI series they altered their lengths. They bowled a slightly fuller length which took the Indians by surprise and brought a lot of success. You need to immediately try and rectify your mistakes. It cannot be any indication as to what is likely to happen in the Test series because you have a different set of batters who are well equipped and done extraordinarily well in Tests in the past,” the former India opener added.

Shubman Gill has adapted to responsibility of captaincy very well: WV Raman

Apart from Jaiswal, it will also be a litmus test for Shubman Gill, who had scored over 700 runs on his captaincy debut in Test cricket in England last year. Gill will be desperate to replicate that form as Team India will be eyeing revenge for the 3-0 whitewash that they suffered at the hands of the Black Caps at home a couple of years back.

“The thing is that he’s (Gill) adapted to the responsibility really well and embraced the role of captaincy well. He’s not allowed the burden of captaincy to affect his batting. He’s reached New Zealand early because he knows that his contributions will help the team go a long way in the Test series.

“He want to get used to the conditions, looking at what exactly the pitches are all about and what it is that he needs to do. It’s a clear indication that he is keen and enthusiastic to be at his best as a batter,” Raman said about Indian skipper Gill.

(Watch India Tour of New Zealand 2026 – New Zealand vs. India – 1st Test Day 1 on Thursday, 19th November from 3:30 AM live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada), Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD & Sony LIV)