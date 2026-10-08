Yashasvi Jaiswal ready to add THIS new skill ahead of Ranji Trophy 2026-27

Star Indian player Yashasvi Jaiswal is ready to add a new skill ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal adds THIS skills ahead of Ranji Trophy 2026-27

The cricket fans are ready for another session of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27. Ahead of this another important event, Mumbai’s captain Siddhesh Lad revealed a big thing about star Indian player Yashasvi Jaiswal on Thursday.

Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad revealed that Yashasvi Jaiswal is upgrading his skills by drawing his interest in wicketkeeping. As ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, some pictures have surfaced of Yashasvi Jaiswal putting hard yards on wicketkeeping.

Yashasvi Jaiswal will be seen playing for Mumbai in the opening match against Chandigarh, which will be starting at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. However, he will not be available from the second game onwards because of his national commitments.

“With Yashasvi, I feel he is trying hard to start keeping wickets. That’s what I heard from him. He wants to keep wickets for Mumbai or for the Indian team. That is what he is aiming for, that is what I feel but I haven’t got any clarity on that,” Lad said during Mumbai’s pre-season press conference.

Meanwhile, Siddhesh Lad also shared with PTI that Yashasvi Jaiswal is increasing his interest in practicing leg-spin in the Indian team’s practice sessions and has already bowled in a few matches.

“He is someone who has started practicing keeping wickets because he feels he wants to add something more to his game. I am not very sure what his intentions are but right now he is practicing keeping wickets and if he keeps practicing he will get used to it.”

Jaiswal is reported to have kept wicket for around 10 overs in one of Mumbai’s practice games before the Ranji Trophy.

Lad said Jaiswal’s presence will help the Mumbai side, especially since former captain Shardul Thakur is not available and Ajinkya Rahane has already retired from all cricket before this season.

“I think he is just available for the first game if I am not wrong. But someone like Yashasvi doesn’t only add performances; he adds value to the team with his experience.”

“He is someone who has done really well at the highest level. Sharing dressing room with someone like Yashasvi helps us also with the youngsters and we are looking forward to it,” he added.