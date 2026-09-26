Yashasvi Jaiswal set to wait for West Indies ODI chance as India stick with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill opening pair

Yashasvi Jaiswal may have to wait for his ODI chance as India continue with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as their first-choice opening pair against West Indies. Check the full details here.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal (L) and Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (R) (Photo: IANS)

Star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will have to wait a little longer for a regular place in India’s ODI playing XI as the team management plans to continue with Rohit Sharma and captain Shubman Gill as the opening pair.

Jaiswal has been included in India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against West Indies, which begins on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram. However, the 24-year-old is currently the third opening option in the team.

Jaiswal has made his chances count

There have been calls for Jaiswal to get a longer run in the 50-over format after his impressive performances whenever he has been given an opportunity.

The left-hander has scored 285 runs in six ODI innings, including two centuries. His numbers in List A cricket are also strong, with 1,860 runs from 41 innings at an average of 53.14.

Despite those numbers, Jaiswal has found it difficult to break into India’s first-choice combination because of the established record of Rohit and Gill.

Jaiswal has mostly entered the playing XI when either Gill or Virat Kohli has been unavailable. With Gill now firmly part of India’s ODI plans and Rohit continuing to open, the competition for the top two spots remains intense.

India back Rohit and Gill to open

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak explained that Jaiswal’s absence from the playing XI is mainly due to the number of players competing for places in the team.

“I think there is so much competition (for team spots) and so many players are performing. Jaiswal…we all know he is one of the best batters and whenever he gets an opportunity he performs. So, he is part of the team,” Kotak told reporters on Saturday.

Kotak also indicated that India are likely to continue with Rohit and Gill at the top of the order.

The decision means Jaiswal will have to remain patient and wait for another opportunity in the ODI setup.

‘Somebody has been unfair to him’: Kotak

Kotak said the support staff continues to work closely with Jaiswal despite his current position in the pecking order.

“As a support staff, we look after his (Jaiswal) skills, practice and his mindset and Gautam (Gambhir) also talks to him a lot, but sometimes you see, say if (for example) there are three very good wicketkeepers, only one can play,” he said.

The batting coach stressed that Jaiswal’s exclusion should not be viewed as unfair treatment. He also backed the youngster to keep preparing for his next chance.

“So, it is not that somebody has been unfair to him. He should keep working hard and waiting for the opportunity and so far whenever he has been getting the opportunity, he has performed,” he added.

For now, Jaiswal’s focus will be on staying ready. With the West Indies series ahead, he remains part of the squad and could still get an opportunity if India decide to make a change during the three-match series.