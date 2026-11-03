Yashasvi Jaiswal shares his routine after impressive century vs New Zealand A, says ‘Just focus on process, routine, discipline’

Star Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal shared his routine after delivering an exceptional performance against New Zealand A. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal reacts after impressive hundred vs NZ A (Image - X)

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Yashasvi Jaiswal is back in form, after facing some clouds of poor form and performance. Jaiswal produced an strong performance for India A during the match against New Zealand A. This knock also guided him into an incredible century.

Speaking about his innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 155 runs as the match ended in a draw on Tuesday. After the impressive knock, Yashasvi Jaiswal opened up with a commendable knock. He said that following his usual routine, staying focused and working hard helps him play well. Meanwhile, he also added that playing in the cold weather was a new challenge for him.

“…it’s very cold here. The ball moves a lot initially and there is a lot of seam movement. And there are good bowlers hitting good areas consistently. So we have to wait a lot to make runs initially,” he said.

“After that, when the wicket gets better or the ball gets old, it’s easy to make runs. I won’t say it’s easy, but you can play good shots. So it was a lot of fun and it feels good to play here. It’s a very different experience,” he added.

“It’s not that easy…Just focus on process, routine, discipline. I think you have to be very disciplined here,” he concluded.

Yashasvi Jaiswal opened up about the challenges he faced during this New Zealand tour.

“New Zealand is a very different place (compared) to India, Australia, even England. Because it’s very cold here. If you look at the air, the whole day it was cloudy. Then for some time, the sun came and left. It’s been like this for the last four days,” he said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was asked about the changes he made in his technique to address the conditions more perfectly. To which he replied, he liked playing close to his body.

“Mainly, in my mind, the closer I play to the body, the better it is. Go to the ball and play. If you look at the first innings, my initial stance was behind. Then I changed again. If the bowler is not bowling fast, then you can manage the seam movement.

“If I get a loose ball, I will try to score runs. Rest is just an effort,” he said.