Yashasvi Jaiswal tipped to make massive IPL trade move ahead of 2027 season

Ambati Rayudu has backed Yashasvi Jaiswal to join Lucknow Super Giants as captain ahead of IPL 2027, while also predicting a possible return for Yuzvendra Chahal to Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/yashasvi-jaiswal-tipped-to-make-massive-ipl-trade-move-ahead-of-2027-season-8543305/ Copy

Yashasvi Jaiswal could be in line for a major move ahead of the Indian Premier League 2027 season, with former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu backing the Rajasthan Royals opener to take over as captain of Lucknow Super Giants. With franchises preparing for the November 17 retention deadline, player trade discussions and possible squad changes have become a major talking point.

Rayudu believes Jaiswal would be a good choice for Lucknow, who could be looking for a long-term Indian captain. The former Chennai Super Kings batter feels the left-handed opener has the ability to lead the franchise for several seasons.

“They need an Indian captain who is hungry to lead the franchise for a decade. I think Yashasvi Jaiswal will be a great option for them and good for him too,” Rayudu said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Jaiswal’s name has been linked with a possible move away from Rajasthan Royals ahead of the new season. Reports have also suggested that Lucknow are exploring a multi-player trade with Rajasthan, although the exact players involved have not been confirmed.

A move to LSG would give the franchise an established Indian batter at the top of the order and a potential long-term leader. However, there has been no official confirmation from either franchise regarding a deal involving Jaiswal.

Rayudu predicts changes in RCB squad

Rayudu also shared his thoughts on the possible changes at Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He believes the defending champions could look to strengthen their spin department ahead of the next season.

The former India batter suggested that RCB could consider bringing back Yuzvendra Chahal, who previously represented the franchise. He feels a quality leg-spinner could be important, particularly with pitches expected to offer more assistance to spinners.

“They need a spinner, maybe a leg-spinner. The wickets are going to be slow,” Rayudu said.

Chahal represented RCB between 2014 and 2021 and remains the franchise’s leading wicket-taker in IPL history. His possible return could give the Bengaluru side an experienced option in the middle overs.

Other IPL 2027 trade predictions

Rayudu also identified several other players who could change franchises before IPL 2027. He suggested that Gujarat Titans could look at Venkatesh Iyer to strengthen their middle order, while Punjab Kings could benefit from signing Mumbai Indians batter Nehal Wadhera.

He also backed Shai Hope to join Delhi Capitals, where he could partner KL Rahul at the top of the order. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad could consider signing Sam Curran, with Rayudu believing the England all-rounder would provide additional balance to their squad.

These remain predictions rather than confirmed transfer developments. With the November 17 retention deadline approaching, franchises will have to finalise their squads before the IPL 2027 mini-auction.

The reported Jaiswal-LSG link and the possible changes at RCB are among the developments to watch as teams look to build stronger combinations for the upcoming season.