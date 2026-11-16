Yashasvi Jaiswal’s future at RR uncertain as Irfan Pathan backs KKR move in trade deal

Irfan Pathan believes Yashasvi Jaiswal could leave Rajasthan Royals and join Kolkata Knight Riders in a big trade deal ahead of IPL 2027.

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Irfan Pathan backs Jaiswal's move from RR to KKR (Image - X)

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s name has been linked with Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the IPL 2027 trade talks. RR have made many changes to their team in the last few years after poor results. But it is surprising that the team may let go of Jaiswal, one of India’s top young players.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has now shared a reason behind this. He feels Jaiswal may not be happy at RR because he does not get a chance to lead the team.

“What I’ve seen, and whatever I have heard, is that he is not very happy there and probably wants to lead. I don’t know. There is a lot of talk around it, so I don’t know what the reality is,” he said on Cricinfo.

“What we saw last year was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi coming in and Riyan Parag leading the side. Somewhere, I felt Yashasvi was not himself. If that’s the case, and I am just assuming, and if he wants to lead either Lucknow or Kolkata,” Pathan added.

Pathan has also said that Jaiswal could move to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He suggested that RR could give Jaiswal to KKR in exchange for spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

He feels Jaiswal could be a good choice for KKR as the team needs a captain for the future after Ajinkya Rahane’s retirement.

“Kolkata Knight Riders need a captain, so what if Jaiswal goes there and, in return, Varun Chakaravarthy goes to Rajasthan Royals?”

“I won’t mind that, absolutely, because KKR needs a leader. Right now, Varun Chakaravarthy is not doing as well. He is still a very good bowler. He has done well for KKR. It will be tough for Varun Chakaravarthy to leave KKR, but they will get a leader for the future.”

This might be a good deal for KKR. Jaiswal and Finn Allen could open the batting and hit big runs. Jaiswal can also be captain and lead the team for many years. He can help KKR build a good team around a top Indian player. KKR lost a chance by releasing Shubman Gill.

Varun Chakravarthy might not let him go. He has been sidelined with injuries. It may be hard to find another spinner like him. But Sunil Narine is still in the team. Also, spinners are not as important in the IPL as they were before. So, this deal could be good for KKR.