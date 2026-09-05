‘Ye kya kiya tune’: Suresh Raina reveals MS Dhoni’s SHOCKED reaction after retiring on the same day

Suresh Raina recalled the emotional moment he announced his retirement alongside MS Dhoni in 2020 and revealed Dhoni’s surprising reaction.

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Suresh Raina reveals MS Dhoni’s reaction to his retirement. (Photo: X)

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has opened up about the day he announced his retirement from international cricket, shortly after MS Dhoni made the same decision in August 2020. The former India batter revealed that Dhoni was left shocked when he learned about Raina’s decision.

On August 15, 2020, MS Dhoni posted on Instagram at 7:29 pm to announce his retirement from international cricket at the age of 39. Shortly after, Raina, who was 33 at the time, also called time on his India career.

Both players were part of the Chennai Super Kings bio-bubble at the time as the team prepared to travel to the UAE for the 2020 IPL season. Raina said he made his announcement first before going to the dressing room to tell Dhoni about his decision.

Dhoni’s surprised reaction to Raina’s retirement

Raina recalled the moment while speaking on Aakash Chopra’s YouTube channel.

“It’s the game, right? You live for it as a player. You do so much for the country, parents sacrificed so much, but at that moment I felt this is the best. Because all these things happen… you wanted to spend time with your family. At that point, whether I was 32 or 33, whatever the age was… But in the dressing room when he did it, I went in and said ‘It’s done.’ He goes ‘Ye Kya Kiya Tune’ (‘What did you just do?’),” said Raina.

Raina has no regrets over retirement decision

Raina had not played for India since 2018 and was also left out of the 2019 World Cup squad. However, he said he has no regrets about ending his international career when he did.

“No regret, to be very honest. I think I am fortunate I represented my state, my country… and whatever is written, happens. Why should I have any regrets now, Aakash? There was one roof, five brothers, one sister, dad was in the army, the family had a completely different background… now we stay in the best hotels, eat the best food…”

“Because all those things… you don’t regret playing cricket. No, I didn’t have any, to be honest. No regret, completely unbothered,” Raina said.

He also spoke about the joy he continued to find in the IPL after retiring from international cricket.

“After that, in the IPL, you look at how many years I played, won so many trophies… but that was a different passion, that era was different, the learnings were different, things were different. You play, you enjoy yourself, but it was a different kind of fun,” he added.

Raina opens up on his special bond with Dhoni

Raina also explained why he shared such a strong connection with Dhoni. He recalled how the former India captain had once sacrificed his own batting position to give Raina more opportunities.

The left-hander added that Dhoni was like an elder brother to him, particularly during difficult times after the 2011 World Cup, when India suffered a 4-0 Test series defeat in England.

Raina and Dhoni spent many years together with both India and CSK, building a bond that extended beyond the cricket field.