‘You are talking about the North Pole and South Pole’: GT head coach Ashish Nehra draws comparison between Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill

Nehra claimed that both the individuals are poles apart with Pandya being the more talkative one, while Gill is more reserved and shy

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Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and head coach Ashish Nehra at the dugout during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Sunday, May 31, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Former India pacer and Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra feels there is no comparison between former franchise captain Hardik Pandya and current skipper Shubman Gill when it comes to their temperament and how they carry themselves during the season. Both Pandya and Gill had shared the Gujarat dressing room before the all-rounder moved back to the Mumbai Indians before the 2024 season.

Hardik Pandya is the only franchise captain to lead the Gujarat Titans to the Indian Premier League title in their debut season in 2022. Under Pandya’s leadership, the Titans played back-to-back finals and got extremely close to winning the 2023 final but the Chennai Super Kings ultimately triumphed in the final.

Then before the 2024 season, Pandya made a blockbuster return to Mumbai and Shubman Gill was subsequently handed over the captaincy reigns of the Gujarat Titans. After finishing at the bottom half of the table on his debut season, Gill led Gujarat to consecutive playoffs appearances in 2025 and 2026.

Earlier this year, Gill and co lost the IPL 2026 final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who claimed back-to-back titles.

Shubman Gill, who was among the leading run-scorers in the season with 650 runs from 15 outings, played like a true leader and seeing him lift the IPL title in the upcoming seasons is a major possibility.

Gujarat head coach Ashish Nehra spoke about Shubman Gill’s captaincy skills and claimed that he is a work in progress. Nehra feels that Gill has age on his side and that he will keep getting better with time.

“Of course, he is a work in progress. He is only 26-27, and it is not that he has been doing captaincy for so many years. It is only 1-2 seasons, and you learn things and you will get better,” Ashish Nehra told PTI.

Gill and Pandya poles apart

Ashish Nehra then drew comparisons between Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill. Nehra claimed that both the individuals are poles apart with Pandya being the more talkative one, while Gill is more reserved and shy.

“They are very, very different. You are talking about the North Pole and South Pole. Both of them were like me, not somebody who has done much coaching. Both of them had not done much captaincy, but you learn on your way forward, and suddenly somebody is pretty much doing captaincy for India in two formats. He is only going to get better,” Nehra added.

The 2011 Cricket World Cup winner also said that Pandya had the habit of questioning possibly everything and that he loved to have conversations. However, Gill is someone who talks less but speaks on point.

“He will always ask if something doesn’t go right or doesn’t go well. He is somebody you can have lots of conversations with. The other way around, Shubman is a little reserved, a little shy, but that’s okay. Everyone is different. There is no right or wrong. He (Gill) is someone who will not talk or have as many conversations as Hardik Pandya, but he is to the point,” Ashish Nehra concluded.

When will Shubman Gill be in action next?

Shubman Gill will return to action later this year when India hosts the West Indies for a three-match ODI series starting from September 27.